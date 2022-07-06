Biden and Yoon lined up on the approach to North Korea

When it unveiled its policy toward North Korea last year, the Biden administration pledged to pursue principled diplomacy. The specifics remain unclear, but broadly, the Biden strategy marks a return to the traditional U.S. approach, which prioritized the importance of the alliance with South Korea while conditioning benefits for Pyongyang on progress toward denuclearization. US and South Korean policies will converge under newly inaugurated President Yoon Suk-yeol, but Pyongyang will continue to add to its nuclear and missile arsenal.

Bidens Policy Brief on Negotiation Details.Most of the descriptions of Biden’s North Korea policy were given in the early days of the administration. Secretary of State Tony Blinken indicated that he would pursue an incremental approach to arms control and disarmament in phases and phases. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan commented that complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would remain the goal, but the Biden administration would use a calibrated, practical, measured approach. There has been some clarification of these terms in the last year.

Seeking to differentiate itself from previous administrations, Biden officials explained that their policy would do just that will not focus on getting a big deal, nor will it rely on strategic patience, referring to the policies of the Trump and Obama administrations. Despite the claims that it will adopt a new strategy, The administration has yet to clearly articulate these differences. Nor has it articulated the parameters of an acceptable North Korean denuclearization deal.

Biden indicated that he would return to a traditional bottom-up formulation of policy and diplomatic contact with North Korea rather than the top-down approach of summit meetings with little preparation. Biden commented that he was willing to meet with Kim Jong-un, but conditional on the North Korean leader agreeing to reduce his nuclear weapons, as well as significant progress in working-level meetings toward a the detailed denuclearization agreement.

The Biden administration has stated that it is ready to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions. North Korea, however, has repeatedly rejected all calls for dialogue. Pyongyang asserted that Washington must first abandon its hostile policy, which it defines as the abrogation of the US-South Korea alliance, the withdrawal of all US forces from the region, the end of all international sanctions and a ban on all criticism of the regime. .

The Biden administration vowed to push North Korea harder for human rights abuses and use sanctions to pressure the regime. But it has yet to announce a North Korean human rights envoy and has sanctioned only a limited number of entities.

Welcome South Korea’s policy changes. Newly inaugurated President Yoon Suk-yeol will bring South Korea’s foreign and security policies into greater harmony with those of the United States. Under Yoons’ predecessor, Moon Jae-in, there were notable differences between Washington and Seoul over a final declaration of war, the transition of wartime operational control, North Korea policy and improving Korean-Japanese relations.

Despite sharp divergence with President Moon on key policies, the Biden administration has sought to avoid strong public disagreements by seeking a middle ground. Washington and Seoul discussed political differences in their May 2021 summit statement.

Yoon sees a strong alliance with Washington as the foundation for a principled approach to North Korea, resisting Chinese coercion and enabling a greater South Korean security role in the Indo-Pacific region. Yoon criticized Moons overly conciliatory approach to North Korea and stated that the age of soothing North Korea is over.

Yoon dismissed Moon’s proposal for a final declaration of war with North Korea as a meaningless gesture unless accompanied by progress in reducing Pyongyang’s military threat. Strong support and false claims that the United States was in agreement caused tensions in bilateral relations.

Like Biden, Yoon advocates diplomatic contact with Pyongyang, but conditions summit meetings and the provision of benefits (including sanctions relief) on tangible, negotiated progress toward North Korea’s denuclearization. Both presidents refuse to offer concessions simply to encourage the regime to resume diplomatic talks. Yoon also criticized Moons downplaying Pyongyang’s bombastic threats, human rights abuses and repeated violations of UN resolutions.

The May 2022 summit between Biden and Yoon was very successful in underscoring the strong bilateral relationship, shared values ​​and goals, and South Korea’s importance to addressing regional challenges. The lengthy joint statement addressed a broad agenda of security, economic, technological and social issues.

Preparing for North Korea’s provocations. The collapse of the 2019 US-North Korea summit in Hanoi prompted the Kim regime to resume widespread missile launches, all of which violate 11 UN resolutions. Pyongyang has unveiled many new missile systems during test launches and military parades. Most of the new systems were short- and medium-range missiles, but the regime resumed ICBM launches in early 2022. To date, ICBM launches have been on trajectories too high to fly over neighboring countries.

North Korea’s most flagrant violations of UN resolutions, such as a nuclear test or ICBM launch over Japan, are likely to trigger the resumption of bilateral US-South Korea combined military exercises and the rotational deployment of strategic assets. US on the Korean Peninsula. Both actions have been curtailed since 2018, causing a degradation of allies’ deterrence and defense capabilities, prompting no mutual security or diplomatic response from North Korea.

It is less clear whether the Biden administration will implement broader sanctions against North Korea, China and other foreign violators of UN resolutions and US laws. Successive US administrations have refrained from fully using existing authorities to penalize the regime’s opposition to the international community and criminal activity.

The United States and its allies face common security threats from North Korea and China, but have been limited in trilateral military planning because of strained South Korean-Japanese relations. President Yoon has pledged to improve relations with Tokyo, but the United States will need to continue to play a role behind the scenes to facilitate reconciliation. Washington must also coordinate with its allies to ensure that missile defenses are sufficient to counter North Korea’s growing missile threats.

Strong alliances are in the strategic interests of the United States, enhancing the military, intelligence and diplomatic capabilities of nations. Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have all taken steps to enhance their security posture and remove friction points that impede cooperation. North Korea, however, will continue to present challenges as it is certain to continue additional, potentially more provocative, missile and nuclear tests.