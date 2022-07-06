International
Boris Johnson’s leadership hangs in the balance after high-profile resignations
An early YouGov poll conducted on Tuesday found that 69% of Britons polled want Johnson to resign. The poll of 3,009 adults found that only 18% want it to stay.
Wpa Pool | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
LONDON UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership is hanging by a thread after two of his most high-profile ministers and several other senior officials and ministerial aides resigned in the past 24 hours.
British finance minister Rishi Sunak resigned on Tuesday evening, saying the government must be run “properly, competently and seriously”. Health Secretary Sajid Javid also resigned in protest against Johnson’s leadership, which has been mired in controversy and scandal in recent months.
While a number of senior Tories called for Johnson to step down, the government’s former Brexit negotiator David Frost also joined the fray, calling on the prime minister to step down without delay. In a newspaper column on Wednesday, Frost echoed Johnson’s other critics by stating emphatically that “it is time for him to go”, adding that “if he continues, he risks taking the party and the government with him”.
Despite calls for his resignation, the prime minister shows no signs of readiness to resign. Last night he reshuffled his ministerial team to fill the vacancies created by the shock resignations.
Several ministers defended Johnson, expressing their loyalty to him. Key figures standing in the cabinet include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Chances for early elections
For now, the loyalty of senior ministers reduces the immediate prospect of a snap election in Britain. For that to happen, Johnson would have to resign or face another confidence vote. As he faced such a vote only last month, a new challenge would require a rule change to allow another vote within the next 12 months.
“Current party rules stipulate that Johnson cannot face another no-confidence vote until next summer. But the main risk now is either that those rules will be changed to force another vote, or Johnson will be pressured to step down voluntarily ,” Allan Monks, one. economist at JPMorgan, said in a note Tuesday night.
“Events could move very quickly, with a Conservative leadership contest that could decide a new prime minister in the next two months or so before the party’s annual conference in early October.”
Market reaction
Sterling fell to a new March 2020 low on Tuesday as political instability in the UK developed. How the markets react in the coming days will be closely watched.
“There’s paralysis and there’s so much uncertainty about exactly how it’s going to work,” Ben Emons, managing director of Global Macro Strategy at Medley Global Advisors, told CNBC on Wednesday.
“The way the markets responded, somewhat negatively as sterling and UK walnut yields fell, but then they recovered and I think that shows that as much uncertainty as there is around the Cabinet and Johnson’s position, he is not destroyed, he still has support,” he said.
“We’re not going to see any early elections, they have to elect a new leader for that to happen, so I think the markets take comfort in [the fact that] we will enter a period of some uncertainty, but this uncertainty reflects the status quo, nothing will change in the economy or with politics,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”
Series of scandals
The latest political upheaval to hit the United Kingdom follows a series of controversies, starting with The “partygate” scandal with Johnson and many other government officials found to have broken pandemic lockdown rules to dismiss allegations, the latest of which involves Chris Pincher, the Conservative Party deputy leader responsible for maintaining party discipline.
Pincher resigned and was suspended as a Conservative Party MP last week after allegations he drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club. It has since emerged that Johnson appointed him to the role despite being aware of previous allegations of misconduct against him.
Johnson apologized for appointing Pincher as deputy chief whip, but it was too little too late with high-profile resignations coming just minutes later.
Johnson has survived a series of challenges to his leadership in recent months, as well as calls for him to resign, particularly after a poor confidence vote and the Conservative Party’s loss of two key by-elections in the last month as confidence of the British public in its leader wears thin.
Among Tory voters polled, 54% said they want to see Johnson go, while 33% want him to stay, showing that Johnson has become an unpopular figure for many voters initially drawn to his leadership in 2019 , when he won a whopping 80. -Most seats in his election bid to “finish Brexit”.
The leader of Britain’s opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, tweeted on Tuesday that “the Tory party is corrupt and changing one man won’t fix it. Only a real change of government can give Britain a fresh start.” that he needs”.
Nadhim Zahawi, Britain’s new finance minister, told Sky News on Wednesday that he supported the prime minister and said “the team in government today is the team that will deliver” but Ed Davey, the leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, told CNBC that “it is clearly in the national interest for Boris Johnson to leave” and that Johnson had proven to be a fraud in the past.
“Having someone as British Prime Minister who is clearly not telling the truth and who is lying on an industrial scale is damaging to our democracy, it is damaging to Britain’s reputation around the world and it is damaging to our investment… We need a government that knows what it is doing”.
Johnson has been accused of lying on numerous occasions during his time in office, although he has consistently denied doing so, and has denied misleading parliament over the “partygate” scandal, into which there is an ongoing investigation.
