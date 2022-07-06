Boris Johnson’s latest crisis explained





Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak resigned after days of mounting pressure in Downing Street over the handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a member of the government.

Johnson has weathered many storms during his time as Prime Minister, but this could be a very big crisis.

Here’s what you need to know.

The immediate cause of the crisis was the aftermath of the resignation last Thursday of Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher, amid allegations that he had hugged two guests at a private dinner the night before. What got Johnson into deeper trouble, however, were the contortions Downing Street press officers got into when they tried to explain why Pincher was ever in government in the first place. At first, when new reports emerged about Pincher’s historic behavior in the wake of his resignation, Downing Street denied the Prime Minister knew anything about the allegations, which related to Pincher’s time as Foreign Office minister. When it became clear that wouldn’t work, Johnson’s team said he had known about the landmark allegations but that they had been “resolved”. When it emerged that one of the previously unreported charges against Pincher had been upheld, Johnson’s spokesman explained that “resolved” could mean she had been upheld. Then on Tuesday morning, Simon McDonald, the former senior civilian official at the Foreign Office, revealed that Johnson had been personally briefed on the outcome of an inquiry into Pincher’s conduct, triggering a wave of resignations during the day. What happens next? Boris Johnson is still in control of his own destiny … for now. Conservative Party rules dictate that if a leader wins a vote of confidence then they are immune from another challenge for 12 months. Johnson survived a vote of confidence on June 6. However, so deep is the current crisis that it is possible that the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs could rewrite the rules to get rid of the Prime Minister. The 1922 executive is expected to meet on Wednesday to set a date for elections to its committee. If a large enough number of anti-Johnson MPs are elected to the executive, then the chances of changing the rules increase dramatically. Until then, the real question is how much public humiliation can the prime minister take? More ministers are almost certain to resign and opposition sources are talking about the possibility of defections. What happens if Johnson resigns? In the UK, the resignation of a prime minister does not automatically trigger a general election. If Johnson were to leave, the Conservative Party would hold an internal election to choose a new leader, who would then become prime minister. Johnson would probably remain in office until his successor is chosen, as his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron did when they resigned in May 2019 and June 2016 respectively. Barring another resignation or snap election, the new prime minister will then lead the UK until the next election scheduled for 2024.

