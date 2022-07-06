Internet Security Bill: The Home Secretary’s option for The Telegraph

Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and we must do everything we can to keep them safe online, just as we do in our communities and on our streets.

Child sexual abuse is an unimaginably evil crime. Addressing this on the Internet is a global problem, requiring global solutions. We all have to play our part.

That’s why we’re joining countries around the globe to demand that tech companies do more. Together with international partners, child safety organizations and survivors of child sexual abuse, the government is making sure the industry lives up to its responsibility to keep children safe online.

In 2021, global technology companies reported more than 29 million cases of suspected child sexual abuse material on their platforms, amounting to 85 million images and videos of child sexual abuse.

As a result of these reports, UK law enforcement arrests or interviews an average of around 800 suspects each month, protecting around 1,000 children.

Some of these children are as young as six months old. I heard in chilling detail the lifelong impact such abuse has on them. It is vital that we do everything we can to stop it.

The Internet Safety Bill, new legislation aimed at making the UK a safer place to be online, is currently before Parliament. The bill is designed to protect users’ safety, as well as their right to privacy and freedom of expression. We don’t want to censor anyone or limit free speech, but we must do more to combat these vile, extremely destructive crimes.

Things like end-to-end encryption significantly reduce the ability of platforms to detect child sexual abuse. The Internet Safety Bill places a clear legal duty to prevent, identify and remove child sexual abuse content, regardless of the technologies they use. No one can reasonably deny that this is a moral imperative.

We intend to amend and strengthen the bill to ensure that the onus is on technology companies to develop or acquire technology to mitigate risks, regardless of their design choices. If they don’t, Ofcom will be able to impose fines of up to 18 million or 10% of the company’s annual global turnover – whichever is higher. This will therefore support innovation and promote the development of effective security technologies worldwide. industry so that offenders have nowhere to hide online.

The UK Government wholeheartedly supports the responsible use of encryption technologies. They are widely used by banks to protect financial information and prevent its access or misuse when UK citizens bank or shop online. However, implementing end-to-end encryption or other technologies in a way that deliberately blinds companies to the heinous child sexual abuse occurring on their platforms will have a catastrophic impact on child safety.

The National Crime Agency leads the UK’s law enforcement response to child sexual abuse. Working in partnership with regional and local police forces, and technology companies who currently detect and report suspected cases of child sexual abuse on their platforms, the agency relentlessly pursues those who groom and abuse our children.

If end-to-end encryption is implemented without appropriate security mitigations in place, this will become much more difficult. It will significantly reduce the ability of technology companies and law enforcement to detect child sexual abuse that occurs online. This is clearly unacceptable.

We, and other child safety and technology experts, believe that it is possible to implement end-to-end encryption in a way that preserves users’ right to privacy while ensuring that children remain safe online.

We have already worked with child protection organizations and technology companies to shape the bill. And we will continue to listen and engage. But the safety of our children is of the utmost importance, and I make no apologies for doing whatever it takes.

Our changes to the Online Safety Bill will help ensure that technology companies, working in partnership with governments, child protection organizations and law enforcement, provide the best possible protection for the children they that rob them, preserving our privacy.

Tech companies now need to step up and use their resources and engineering expertise to build on the innovation from that fund. The safety of our children from the worst predators demands it.