Live News Updates: Ministerial resignations surge, dealing fresh blow to Boris Johnson





Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor of the United Kingdom, will review the British governments plans to increase corporation tax from 19 to 25 points from next April. Zahawi was appointed UK finance minister on Tuesday night following the resignation of his predecessor Rishi Sunak, health secretary Sajid Javid and eight other new cabinet members. With Boris Johnson fighting for his future as prime minister, Downing Street wants the chancellor to consider cutting taxes and rolling back tax increases in a bid to win back public support despite Britain’s fragile public finances. Zahawi told Times Radio on Tuesday that he could withdraw the corporate tax hike planned for the spring. When boards invest, companies invest, they invest for the long term and compare corporate tax rates, he said. So I will watch everything. The chancellor also told Sky News that she would look at everything in terms of corporation tax to make the UK as competitive as possible. The tax hike was designed to raise $17 billion a year to help repair public finances after the UK government borrowed hundreds of billions of pounds to get the country through the Covid-19 pandemic. It is partly offset by a super-discount designed to encourage companies to increase their capital investment. Sunak said in his resignation letter that he could not agree on an economic strategy with Johnson, who is known to dislike looming business tax increases. In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally very different, he said. A close ally of Zahawi said he had taken the job as a task to fix some of the problems with the economy. A senior government source suggested that the new chancellor would pursue a different economic strategy than Sunak: For the next phase, we need a plan for growth and not just to balance the accounts. Zahawi told Sky News on Monday that sometimes it’s easy to walk away. You don’t get into this job to have an easy life, he said. You make some tough decisions every day.

