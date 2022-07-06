India: Twitter sues Narendra Modi government over orders to block content





The social media company has had a tough time in India since last year, spending months locked in a major standoff with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over freedom of speech.

Until now.

The San Francisco-based company filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Karnataka, a state in southwestern India, on Tuesday according to a listing reviewed online by CNN Business.

Twitter declined to comment on the case. But a source familiar with the file said the company had decided to challenge some government orders as they “demonstrate an excessive use of powers and are disproportionate”. In the past, authorities have asked Twitter to remove posts critical of the Modi government, including its handling of the country’s brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic last spring. “Authorities are targeting people for content posted online and are regularly intimidating internet platforms and social media services into censoring it,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, senior international adviser and director of Asia Pacific policy at the group. of digital rights Access Now. Chima and other free speech advocates have accused the government of trying to censor journalists, protest groups and opposition lawmakers with its gag orders, which are rarely made public. “Today, Twitter is standing up for the public and doing what government should be doing: protecting our rights,” he added. India’s technology ministry threatened Twitter last month with “severe consequences,” including the initiation of criminal proceedings against its executives, if the company did not comply with the agency’s orders to remove certain tweets and block accounts, the source said. . While the company has blocked access to Content in India is currently seeking judicial review of some of the orders. company believes they violate the country’s technology laws and threaten free speech, according to the source. [a] the right to judicial and judicial review,” in India, without mentioning Twitter. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment. But India’s new IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a I tweet on Tuesday that foreign Internet platforms “have[a] the right to judicial and judicial review,” in India, without mentioning Twitter. He added that all platforms operating in the country “have [an] clear obligation to comply with our laws and regulations.” High-stakes stalemate The lawsuit by Twitter is the latest row in an increasingly contentious relationship between Silicon Valley tech companies and one of their biggest markets. India’s ruling party has intensified its crackdown on social media and messaging apps since last year. US tech firms have repeatedly voiced fears over the past year that the country’s technology rules could erode privacy, usher in mass surveillance and hurt business in the world’s fastest-growing digital market. India says it is trying maintain national security. The rules, which were released in February 2021, include requirements for tech companies to set up separate compliance officers in India. There are also requests that services remove certain content, including posts that contain “full or partial nudity.” Facebook FB In addition, technology platforms will have to track the “first originator” of messages if requested by authorities. This request forced WhatsApp to own, as, from Meta to file a legal complaint against the government in May last year. WhatsApp said the request would break “the platform’s end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermine people’s right to privacy.” The case is pending, a company spokesman told CNN Business on Wednesday. Twitter ago clashed with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology early last year because the agency wanted them removed during a series of protests by farmers. Twitter agreed to some of the demands, but refused to take action against the accounts of journalists, activists or politicians. Twitter also expressed concerns over IT rules last year and said it plans to “advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that impede free and open public conversation.” In its lawsuit this week, Twitter did not challenge India’s technology law, but said the government’s blocking orders were “disproportionate in some cases,” according to the source. India’s free speech activists welcomed the move on Tuesday. Many had said last year that they felt let down by Twitter’s inability to take a firm stand against the government. In a tweet on Tuesday Nikhil Pahwa, founder of Delhi-based technology website MediaNama, said “thanks to Twitter for finally standing up for the rights of their users”. “Of course you can say that foreign companies have no obligation to protect our rights,” he added. “That’s correct. But the legal process is burdensome, expensive and long. I can’t afford it. Neither can you. They can.” Swati Gupta and Esha Mitra contributed to this report.

