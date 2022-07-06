International
India: Twitter sues Narendra Modi government over orders to block content
Until now.
The San Francisco-based company filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Karnataka, a state in southwestern India, on Tuesday according to a listing reviewed online by CNN Business.
Twitter declined to comment on the case.
But a source familiar with the file said the company had decided to challenge some government orders as they “demonstrate an excessive use of powers and are disproportionate”.
“Authorities are targeting people for content posted online and are regularly intimidating internet platforms and social media services into censoring it,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, senior international adviser and director of Asia Pacific policy at the group. of digital rights Access Now.
Chima and other free speech advocates have accused the government of trying to censor journalists, protest groups and opposition lawmakers with its gag orders, which are rarely made public.
“Today, Twitter is standing up for the public and doing what government should be doing: protecting our rights,” he added.
India’s technology ministry threatened Twitter last month with “severe consequences,” including the initiation of criminal proceedings against its executives, if the company did not comply with the agency’s orders to remove certain tweets and block accounts, the source said. .
While the company has blocked access to Content in India is currently seeking judicial review of some of the orders. company believes they violate the country’s technology laws and threaten free speech, according to the source.
He added that all platforms operating in the country “have [an] clear obligation to comply with our laws and regulations.”
High-stakes stalemate
The lawsuit by Twitter is the latest row in an increasingly contentious relationship between Silicon Valley tech companies and one of their biggest markets. India’s ruling party has intensified its crackdown on social media and messaging apps since last year.
US tech firms have repeatedly voiced fears over the past year that the country’s technology rules could erode privacy, usher in mass surveillance and hurt business in the world’s fastest-growing digital market. India says it is trying maintain national security.
The case is pending, a company spokesman told CNN Business on Wednesday.
Twitter also expressed concerns over IT rules last year and said it plans to “advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that impede free and open public conversation.”
In its lawsuit this week, Twitter did not challenge India’s technology law, but said the government’s blocking orders were “disproportionate in some cases,” according to the source.
“Of course you can say that foreign companies have no obligation to protect our rights,” he added. “That’s correct. But the legal process is burdensome, expensive and long. I can’t afford it. Neither can you. They can.”
Swati Gupta and Esha Mitra contributed to this report.
