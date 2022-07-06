Boris Johnson fights to stay as British prime minister as more Tories abandon himExBulletin



change the subtitles Frank Augstein/AP

LONDON A defiant British prime minister Boris Johnson struggled to hang on to power on Wednesday after the resignation of two senior ministers and a host of more junior officials who said they could no longer serve under his scandal-ridden leadership.

Johnson is known for his uncanny ability to get out of tight spots, but a series of allegations of wrongdoing have pushed him over the edge and some of his fellow Tory lawmakers now worry that the leader known for his benevolence it can be a liability in the election. .

Many are also concerned about the ability of a weakened Johnson, who narrowly survived a no-confidence vote last month, to govern at a time of growing economic and social strain.

At the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament on Wednesday, members of the opposition Labor Party chanted “Go!

Then, moreover, members of his own Conservative Party challenged the leader. Legislator Tim Loughton was the first to ask if there was anything that might prompt him to resign.

“Honestly, the prime minister’s job in difficult circumstances, when he’s been given a colossal mandate, is to move on,” Johnson replied.

His conservative colleagues listened in silence, offering little support.

The grilling was the first of two Wednesday challenges for the leader. He still has to go through a long-planned questioning by a panel of senior lawmakers later in the day.

How he handles the tough questions could tell whether a simmering rebellion in his Conservative Party can muster enough strength to topple him. Also on the horizon is a vote in a powerful party committee that could signal whether lawmakers have the appetite to push for another no-confidence motion.

Months of discontent over Johnson’s judgment and ethics within the ruling Conservative Party erupted with the resignations of Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening. The two cabinet heavyweights were responsible for tackling two of the biggest issues facing Britain, the cost of living crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



change the subtitles Matt Dunham/AP

In a scathing letter, Sunak said “the public rightly expects the government to be run properly, competently and seriously… I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Javid said the party needed “humility, control and a new direction” but “it is clear that this situation will not change under your leadership.”

Aware of the need to bolster confidence, Johnson quickly replaced the two ministers, promoting Nadhim Zahawi from the education department to head of the treasury and installing his chief of staff, Steve Barclay, as health secretary.

But a string of resignations late Tuesday and early Wednesday by more junior ministers from both the liberal and right-wing wings of the Conservative Party indicated the danger to Johnson was far from over.

In recent months, Johnson has been fined by police and hit by an inquiry report into government parties flouting the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others; saw 41% of conservative lawmakers vote to oust him in a vote of no confidence; and saw loyal former lieutenants asking him to resign.

Through it all, he has vowed to continue governing, even suggesting he wanted to stay in office until the 2030s.

A charismatic leader and his character crises

But former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell was among several Conservative Party members who told Johnson his time was up.

“It’s a bit like Rasputin’s death. He’s been poisoned, stabbed, shot, his body thrown into a frozen river and he’s still alive,” he told the BBC. “But this is an abnormal prime minister, a brilliantly charismatic, very funny, very entertaining, great, great character. But I’m afraid he has neither the character nor the temperament to be our prime minister.”

The final point for Sunak and Javid was the prime minister’s shifting explanations about his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior Tory lawmaker.

Last week, Chris Pincher resigned as Tory deputy leader after complaints he hugged two men at a private club. That prompted a flurry of reports about past allegations leveled against Pincher and questions about what Johnson knew when he tapped Pincher for a top job enforcing party discipline.

Johnson’s office initially said he was unaware of the previous allegations when he promoted Pincher in February. As of Monday, a spokesman said Johnson knew about the allegations, but they “were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint.”

When a former senior civilian official at the Foreign Office disputed this, saying Johnson had been briefed on a 2019 allegation that resulted in a formal complaint, Johnson’s office said the prime minister had forgotten the briefing.

It was too much for ministers to go on radio and TV to defend the government’s position, only to find it reversed.

Another vote of no confidence?

Bim Afolami, who stepped down as deputy leader of the Conservative Party on Tuesday, said he had been willing to give Johnson the benefit of the doubt until the Pincher affair.

“Difficulty is not generally the government’s agenda. … The government has done a lot of positive things that bring the Conservative Party together,” he said. “The problem is character and integrity in Downing Street, and I think people in the Tory party and people in the country know that.”

But Paul Drexler, president of the International Chambers of Commerce, warned that rising food and energy prices are reaching crisis proportions and must be addressed by a leader who is not distracted.

“I would say the most important thing to do is to feed people who are hungry,” he told the BBC. “I mean it’s a burning platform right now. The poorest in our society are going to starve in the second half of this year. That needs to be addressed.”

Johnson’s opponents in the party hope more cabinet ministers will follow Sunak and Javid, although for now other senior officials, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel, are staying put. in place.

Opponents are also trying to force another vote of no confidence in the prime minister. Existing rules require 12 months between such votes, but the rules are made by a party committee and can be changed. Elections for that committee’s executive are expected in the coming weeks.