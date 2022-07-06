The global number of hungry increased to 828 million in 2021

The number of people affected by hunger globally increased to 828 million in 2021, an increase of approx 46 million since 2020 and 150 million since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic (1), according to a United Nations report that provides new evidence that the world is moving further away from its goal of ending hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms its until 2030.

The 2022 edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report provides updates on the food security and nutrition situation around the world, including the latest estimates of the cost and affordability of a healthy diet. The report also examines ways in which governments can repurpose their current support for agriculture to reduce the cost of healthy diets, given the limited public resources available in many parts of the world.

The report was released today jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN World Food Program (WFP) and the World. Health Organization (WHO).

The numbers paint a grim picture:

So much so 828 million people were affected by famine in 2021 – 46 million people more than a year ago and 150 million more from 2019.

people were affected by famine in 2021 – people more than a year ago and more from 2019. After remaining relatively unchanged since 2015, the proportion of people affected by hunger increased in 2020 and continued to increase in 2021, in 9.8 percent of the world population. This is compared to 8 percent in 2019 and 9.3 percent in 2020.

of the world population. This is compared to in 2019 and in 2020. circle 2.3 billion people in the world ( 29.3 percent) were moderately or very food insecure in 2021 – 350 million more compared to before the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic. READY 924 million people ( 11.7 percent of the global population) faced food insecurity at severe levels, an increase of 207 million in two years.

people in the world ( were moderately or very food insecure in 2021 – more compared to before the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic. READY people ( of the global population) faced food insecurity at severe levels, an increase of in two years. The gender gap in food insecurity continued to widen in 2021 – 31.9 percent of women in the world were moderately or very food insecure, compared to 27.6 percent of men – a gap of more than 4 percentage points, compared to 3 percentage points in 2020.

of women in the world were moderately or very food insecure, compared to of men – a gap of more than 4 percentage points, compared to 3 percentage points in 2020. Almost 3.1 billion people couldn’t afford a healthy diet in 2020 112 million from 2019, reflecting the effects of inflation in consumer food prices resulting from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain it.

people couldn’t afford a healthy diet in 2020 from 2019, reflecting the effects of inflation in consumer food prices resulting from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain it. An appreciated one 45 million children under the age of five suffered from wasting, the deadliest form of malnutrition, which increases the risk of child death up to 12 times. For more, 149 million children under the age of five had stunted growth and development due to chronic lack of essential nutrients in their diets, while 39 million were overweight.

children under the age of five suffered from wasting, the deadliest form of malnutrition, which increases the risk of child death up to 12 times. For more, children under the age of five had stunted growth and development due to chronic lack of essential nutrients in their diets, while were overweight. Progress is being made in exclusive breastfeeding, with almost 44 percent of infants under six months of age being exclusively breastfed worldwide in 2020. This is still short of 50 percent target by 2030. Worryingly, two out of three children are not getting the minimum varied diet they need to grow and develop to their full potential.

of infants under six months of age being exclusively breastfed worldwide in 2020. This is still short of target by 2030. Worryingly, two out of three children are not getting the minimum varied diet they need to grow and develop to their full potential. Looking ahead, the predictions are ready 670 million people (8 percent of the world’s population) will still face hunger in 2030 – even allowing for a global economic recovery. This is a similar number to 2015, when the goal of ending hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition by the end of this decade was launched under 2030. Agenda for Sustainable Development.

As this report is being published, the ongoing war in Ukraine, involving two of the world’s largest producers of grains, oilseeds and fertilizers, is disrupting international supply chains and driving up grain, fertilizer, energy and commodity prices . to use therapeutic food for severely malnourished children. This comes as supply chains are already being adversely affected by increasingly frequent extreme climate events, particularly in low-income countries, and has potentially sobering implications for global food and nutrition security.

“This report repeatedly highlights the intensification of these key drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition: conflict, climate extremes and economic shocks, combined with growing inequalities,” wrote the heads of five UN agencies (2) in the Foreword of this year. “The issue at stake is not whether or not disasters will continue to happen, but how we should take bolder action to build resilience to future shocks.”

Reuse of agricultural policies

The report notes surprisingly that worldwide support for the food and agriculture sector was about average 630 USD billion annually between 2013 and 2018. The lion’s share goes to individual farmers, through trade and market policies and fiscal subsidies. However, not only does much of this support distort the market, it is failing to reach many farmers, harms the environment, and does not encourage the production of nutritious foods that make up a healthy diet. This is partly because subsidies often target the production of staple foods, milk and other animal-based foods, particularly in high- and middle-income countries. Rice, sugar and meat of various kinds are the most stimulated foods worldwide, while fruits and vegetables are relatively less supported, especially in some low-income countries.

With the threats of a global recession, and the implications this has on public revenues and spending, one way to support economic recovery involves redeploying food and agricultural support to target nutritious foods where per capita consumption does not yet match levels of recommended for healthy diets.

Evidence suggests that if governments repurpose the resources they are using to promote the production, supply and consumption of nutritious foods, they will contribute to making healthy diets less expensive, more affordable and equitable for all.

Finally, the report also points out that governments can do more to reduce trade barriers for nutritious foods, such as fruits, vegetables and legumes.

(1) It is estimated that between 702 and 828 million people were affected by hunger in 2021. The estimate is presented as a range to reflect the increased uncertainty in data collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related limitations. Increases are measured by reference to the middle of the forecast range (768 million).

(2) For FAO – QU Dongyu, Director General; for IFAD – Gilbert F. Houngbo, President; for UNICEF – Catherine Russell, Executive Director; for WFP – David Beasley, Executive Director; for WHO – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General.

What did they say?

FAO Director General QU Dongyu: “Low-income countries, where agriculture is key to the economy, jobs and rural livelihoods, have few public resources to redeploy. FAO is committed to continuing to work together with these countries to explore opportunities to increase the delivery of public services to all actors in all agri-food systems.

IFAD President Gilbert F. Houngbo: “These are depressing numbers for humanity. We continue to move away from our goal of ending hunger by 2030. The ripple effects of the global food crisis will most likely worsen the score again next year. We need a more intensive approach to ending hunger and IFAD is ready to do its part by increasing its operations and impact. We look forward to everyone’s support.”

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell: “The unprecedented scale of the malnutrition crisis calls for an unprecedented response. We must redouble our efforts to ensure that the most vulnerable children have access to nutritious, safe and affordable diets — and services for the prevention, detection and early treatment of malnutrition. With so many children’s lives and futures at stake, now is the time to increase our ambition for children’s nutrition – and we have no time to waste.”

WFP Executive Director David Beasley: “There is a real risk that these numbers will increase even more in the coming months. The global increases in food, fuel and fertilizer prices we are seeing as a result of the crisis in Ukraine threaten to push countries around the world into famine. The result will be global destabilization, starvation and mass migration on an unprecedented scale. We must act today to avert this impending catastrophe.”

Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “Each year, 11 million people die because of unhealthy diets. Rising food prices mean this will only get worse. WHO supports countries’ efforts to improve food systems by taxing unhealthy foods and subsidizing healthy options, protecting children from harmful marketing and providing clear nutrition labels. We must work together to achieve the 2030 global food goals, fight hunger and malnutrition and ensure that food is a source of health for all.”

GLOSSARY

Acute food insecurity: food insecurity found in a given area at a given point in time and of a severity that threatens life or livelihood, or both, regardless of causes, context or duration. It is important in providing strategic guidance for action that focuses on short-term objectives to prevent, mitigate or reduce severe food insecurity.

hunger: an unpleasant or painful sensation caused by insufficient energy from the diet. Lack of food. In this report, the term hunger is synonymous with chronic malnutrition and is measured by the prevalence of malnutrition (PoU).

Malnutrition: an abnormal physiological state caused by insufficient, unbalanced or excessive intake of macronutrients and/or micronutrients. Malnutrition includes insufficient nutrition (stunting and wasting of children, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies) as well as overweight and obesity.

Moderate food insecurity: a level of food insecurity severity in which people face uncertainty about their ability to obtain food and are forced to reduce, several times a year, the quality and/or quantity of food they consume due to lack of money or other sources. It refers to the lack of consistent access to food, which reduces the quality of the diet and disrupts normal eating patterns. Measured on the food insecurity experience scale.

Severe food insecurity: a level of severity of food insecurity at which, at some time during the year, people have run out of food, experienced hunger, and at the most extreme have gone without food for a day or more. Measured on the food insecurity experience scale.

Malnutrition: a condition in which an individual’s usual food intake is insufficient to provide the amount of dietary energy needed to maintain a normal, active, and healthy life. The prevalence of malnutrition is used to measure hunger (SDG indicator 2.1.1).