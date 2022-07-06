Boris Johnson hangs on as prime minister after dozens of British lawmakers resign and call for him to step down





Johnson began the day vowing to fight on despite the shock resignations of his chancellor, the health secretary and dozens of other lawmakers angry over the latest saga to engulf Downing Street: the handling of a resignation by Johnson’s former deputy chief , Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men last week.

But a flood of resignations on Wednesday could sink the prime minister now, with MP after MP criticizing his dishonesty, accusing him of eroding standards in public life and calling for him to resign for the good of the country.

The spectacular unraveling of Johnson’s political career may be hours away; while he has so far refused to budge, conservative lawmakers could quickly redraft their party’s rules and vote to oust him if necessary.

“At some point, we have to conclude that enough is enough,” former health secretary Sajid Javid, the first of many ministers to resign in the past 24 hours, told Johnson in Parliament on Wednesday. “I have come to the conclusion that the problem starts at the top, that will not change.”

Five ministers resigned in one fell swoop on Wednesday afternoon, and as the working day drew to a close, Johnson had lost more than 30 members of his government. His longtime ally and senior cabinet minister, Michael Gove, also urged him Wednesday afternoon to acknowledge that his time is up, two senior advisers with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN. This news was first reported by Mail+, the Daily Mail’s digital platform. Gove’s office had no official comment on the matter and the sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting took place behind closed doors. “The public rightly expects the government to be run properly, competently and seriously,” Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in his resignation letter on Tuesday night. “I understand that this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe that these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I am resigning.” “The prime minister is constantly trying to avoid the issue, always trying to blame other people for mistakes … (there is) nothing else for him to do but take responsibility and resign,” Tory MP Gary Sambrook added in Parliament. prompting cheers and applause from lawmakers. An endless series of scandals Numerous prime ministers have been forced out of office by sudden and deadly rebellions within their own parties, with leaders usually choosing to resign once the writing is on the wall. But the speed with which Johnson’s government has tumbled into the abyss echoes several episodes in British political history. Less than three years ago, Johnson secured a landslide election victory and then approved Brexit, a political revolution that many within his party had been calling for for decades. Even at the end of last year, Johnson was in a healthy position in opinion polls. While the UK has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe, Johnson was supported by a known vaccine rollout, But then scandal after scandal destroyed his public reputation. He sought to overturn the suspension of an ally accused of misconduct; he was fined by the police for attending one of the many parties that took place in Downing Street during the lockdown; lost two MPs due to sex scandals and then failed to win back their seats in by-elections; and this week, he admitted he had been briefed on an allegation against Pincher before promoting him to deputy chief, despite ministers and his aides initially claiming otherwise. This Pincher saga finally caused Johnson’s base of support to decline. Johnson narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in early June, but rebels have threatened to change party rules and allow another vote in the near future unless Johnson resigns — and he is now expected to to lose A grim-faced Johnson fought the Prime Minister’s questions in Parliament and then took questions from MPs at a parliamentary committee meeting, during which even more of his allies withdrew their support. Johnson’s attempts to cling to power were branded “pathetic” by opposition leader Keir Starmer, who also turned his attack on the few allies in his cabinet who still support him. “In the middle of a crisis, doesn’t the country deserve better than a Z list of nodding dogs?” Starmer asked in Parliament. If Johnson resigned, a Conservative leadership campaign would begin and the winner would also take the prime ministership. That person will have to navigate domestic issues, such as the cost-of-living crisis that has hit British households, and inherit a host of foreign pressures. Johnson has developed a good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and has been a key player in Europe’s response to Russia’s invasion.

CNN’s Luke McGee contributed reporting.

