Gilman International Scholarship · Connecticut College News

Wade Anthony 24 and Crystal Hernandez 23 have been recognized with the prestigious award Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the US State Department to support a semester of study abroad this fall. Named in honor of the late New York Congressman Benjamin A. Gilman, the scholarship supports students who might not otherwise be able to participate in study abroad programs due to financial constraints, offering them the opportunity to study languages ​​and to develop skills critical to national security and economic prosperity. . Wade Anthony 24 Anthony, an international relations major, economics minor and Peace and Conflict Scholar from Chestertown, Maryland, will study at the Institute of Economics and Policy Studies in London, England. As an international relations major, study abroad was a primary goal to develop a new perspective beyond that of the United States on global affairs. I hope to use this new perspective to deepen and diversify my classroom work at Conn, Anthony said. I also hope to pursue a career in the Foreign Service after college, so gaining international experience will be essential to effectively representing the United States abroad in the future. Anthony, who grew up in a small, rural community, says he is looking forward to experiencing life in one of the world’s most important cities. The experience will also mark the first time the rising junior has traveled outside the US On campus, Anthony is a member of the varsity sailing team. Crystal Hernandez 23 Hernandez, a sociology, Hispanic studies and gender, sexuality and intersectionality studies major from Houston, Texas, will study in Ciudad Real, Spain. After her initial plans to study in South America were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hernandez says she was drawn to the program in Spain by the faculty connections and the experiences of her classmates. She says she is especially excited to work on her Spanish language skills. On campus, Hernandez is a member of MECh.A., a student organization that promotes higher education, culture and history; Las Voces Unidas; and the Women of Color Collective. She has also served in a variety of roles within the Division of Equity and Institutional Inclusion (DIEI), including as program coordinator for Genesis, a pre-orientation program for underrepresented students; a Gund Dialogue Facilitator; and an intern at the Center for the Critical Study of Race and Ethnicity. Upon her return from study abroad, Hernandez will resume her role as Gund Dialogue Facilitator and serve as a DIEI Signature Programs Fellow and Hale Career Center Fellow. Connecticut College offers a wide range of scholarship opportunities for students and recent graduates. For more information, visit The Walter Commons or email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://camel.conncoll.edu/news/news-archive/2022/gilman-international-scholarship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos