Central African Republic: Situation Report, 6 July 2022 – Central African Republic

Annexes

highlights

After years of displacement, humanitarian and development actors are helping IDPs and refugees to resume normal lives

With 50 percent of the population undernourished, CAR has one of the highest percentages of critically food insecure people in the world.

Access to drinking water: a daily struggle.

Humanitarian actors assisted 447,000 people in the first quarter of 2022, 22.3 percent of the target.

The humanitarian community in CAR plans to provide multi-sectoral assistance to 2 million people in 2022.

461.3 million dollars will be required.

Life saving aid

1.3 million Central Africans received life-saving multi-sectoral assistance in 2021 through 54 projects funded by the Central African Republic Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF), a joint emergency funding mechanism. Among them, Abella Sessepou, 23, who left her village of Ouaka 1, located 85 km from Ippy, to take refuge in the Etomane IDP site in Ippy. She is the mother of two children, one of whom was born prematurely, and receives free care from the NGO Médecins du Monde France (MDM) thanks to an emergency aid project funded by CAR HF. “Our house burned down. When we fled we lost everything. I don’t know in which direction my husband left. To this day I have no news from him. I found shelter in Etomane country with my son. As I was pregnant, I received help from NGO MDM, I was able to do prenatal consultations, I got care and I was able to do some prenatal tests, everything was free. My baby was born prematurely at seven and a half months. He is still under medical supervision at the health center in Ippy. We are so lucky that health care and even food is free,” says Abella.

Like her and her family, 602,000 Central Africans are currently internally displaced, while another 738,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries, fleeing violent clashes that have lasted more than a decade. “In the country where we live, conditions are difficult. We have many needs, but at least health care is one less thing to worry about. The help provided by NGO MDM has saved my son’s life. I would not know what to do if I had to pay for the care we received, because I have no means at the moment,” says Abella. This is the concern of many Central Africans caught up in the conflict.

Background

Finding sustainable solutions to displacement

The Central African Republic (CAR) has been wracked by conflict and violence for decades. Many of the 4.9 million Central Africans have been traumatized by displacement, many times over. Despite the ongoing crisis, humanitarian and development actors are working hand-in-hand with the government to enable internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in CAR to resume normal lives, when circumstances permit.

Sustainable solution to displacement is the key term. It means leaving places of displacement and dependence on humanitarian aid. A durable solution, when achieved, means that people no longer need specific assistance and protection related to their displacement. Durable solutions include voluntary return to their home or place of residence, relocation to another part of the country, or integration into the host community. IDPs and refugees often need support in their efforts to find a lasting solution. While humanitarian actors are doing good work to address the urgent and immediate needs of IDPs and refugees, the engagement of partners from the development, peace and security sectors is needed to implement sustainable solutions.

Integrated village

In Pladama Ouaka, a rural commune located about 10 km outside Bambari in Ouaka prefecture, former IDPs are currently starting a new life. From January to February 2022, 490 families were relocated to Pladama Ouaka with the support of humanitarian and development agencies and local authorities. They had fled violence in different parts of the country and lived in a displacement site in Bambari for years until it burned down in May 2021 and the IDPs were forced to leave the country. Displaced again, they settled in the mosque, from where they were expelled again and to different neighborhoods in Bambari, where they lived in very difficult conditions and were exposed to security risks and disease outbreaks. In this dire context, a lasting solution had to be found.

Local authorities identified Pladama Ouaka, a community of 50,000 inhabitants, as the ideal place for voluntary resettlement.

About 1,000 families agreed to move there almost immediately. In the first phase, 490 families have been supported in their relocation by various United Nations agencies, including the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the UN Development Program (UNDP), the UN Fund- for Children (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration. IOM), World Food Program (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Health Organization (WHO) and Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), various NGOs including ACTED, AID, APADE, HOPIN, Humanity and Inclusion (HI), International Medical Corps (IMC), Intersos, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Tearfund, Triangle, World Vision and local authorities.

The 10 km road from Bambari was rehabilitated to facilitate access and increase security through police patrols and four new neighborhoods were demarcated in Pladama Ouaka. After an initial phase where people moved into temporary shelters, houses are now being built of bricks and straw, one for each family with one toilet per family. “I am very happy to have a house because a man without a house is considered a nobody in the community,” says Ibrahim Hassan, who has been displaced for the past 10 years after fleeing Kouango in 2012, and who is among people. the first of the 490 families preparing to move into the new brick houses in Pladama Ouaka. “This house and the big land give me back the dignity I had before the conflict. They give me the strength to wake up every morning, get food for my family and do my business. The future of my children will be filled with joy and not pain, which makes me very happy,” says the father of seven.

An additional hangar was built at the local health center and a school building was rehabilitated, school supplies and didactic materials were distributed to teachers and students, and benches and desks for the school will follow. Two wells have been drilled in the integrated village and a third is planned. Community management structures are also being strengthened to resolve conflicts and promote cohesion. Local authorities allocated agricultural land to new residents to support their livelihoods.

Food security partners distributed gardening kits to help them grow vegetables. Additional funds estimated at $5 million are now sought to assist the resettlement and community integration of another 436 IDP families of 1,459 individuals who have expressed their desire to relocate from Bambari to Pladama Ouaka and stakeholders humanitarian and development agencies are currently mobilizing funds. .

Rebuilding an entire city

In May 2022, a similar sustainable solutions project was launched in Bria in the Haute-Kotto prefecture, home to the largest IDP site in the country. 37,000 IDPs live in a settlement 3 km outside the city (PK3), in a municipality with 75,000 inhabitants. Many of them fled violence and insecurity from central Bria to the country in 2017 and 2018. As of 2021, the security situation in Bria has steadily improved and state authorities, including the police, armed forces and judiciary, have returned. Today, humanitarian and development partners and prefectural authorities are supporting the return of the first 150 families from the KP3 area to two neighborhoods in Bria. They provide building materials to rebuild houses that are in ruins. Brick presses are available for people to make their own bricks and build their own houses. Last year, the NGO OXFAM drilled 10 boreholes, which now benefit the returnees. Although there is still much work to be done before durable solutions can be found for all 37,000 IDPs in the KP3 country – rebuilding homes, schools, wells and livelihoods – there is a sense of hope for a more normal life abroad of IDPs.

A major migration crisis

The crisis in CAR remains a major displacement crisis. Almost one in four people is displaced. 658,000 people have moved within the country and 738,000 CAR refugees live in neighboring countries, mainly Cameroon and DR Congo. New moves are recorded every month, as well as return moves. The peak of recent displacement was reached in February 2021, when 742,000 IDPs were registered – 84,000 more than today – as violence erupted across the country following presidential elections. Displacement continues as the conflict is not over. However, this does not prevent lasting solutions where the situation has stabilized and is slowly contributing to the country’s recovery.