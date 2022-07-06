In ECOWAS Summit – United States Department of State





The United States is encouraged by the results of the most recent ECOWAS Summit, held on July 3. We welcome the agreement between ECOWAS and Mali on a 24-month transition timeline starting in March 2022. We trust that the transitional government of Mali will turn its full attention to implementing the standards of the remainder of the transition as expected by the people Malian and the international community. We remain concerned by reports of alleged human rights abuses and violations committed by the Malian Armed Forces together with unaccountable international partners. In Burkina Faso, we are encouraged by the transitional governments’ proposal to ECOWAS for a two-year timeline to return Burkina Faso to democratically elected, civilian-led governance. ECOWAS will continue to play an important role in supporting the transition and security processes. We urge partners to prioritize productive engagement with the transitional government and to address Burkina Faso’s security and humanitarian challenges. We welcome the release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and look forward to hearing from the Burkina Faso authorities on the next steps towards a transition. In Guinea, we continue to call on the transitional government to quickly move the country towards a civilian-led constitutional democracy through a transparent and consultative process. We welcome ECOWAS’ continued engagement in Guinea and encourage further cooperation and dialogue with all stakeholders. We call on all stakeholders to work together to agree on a transition timeline with concrete and measurable benchmarks that facilitate progress towards democratic rule. We welcome steps towards increased dialogue between stakeholders and strongly support the right to peaceful assembly exercised in peaceful protest. Finally, we commend the leadership of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo over the past year and welcome the election of Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Embalo. The United States remains committed to supporting ECOWAS and the transitional governments of Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso as they navigate their paths to democratic and accountable governance.

