Let’s use Chicago rules to beat Russia

Carl von Clausewitz observed in his classic On the War that the maximum use of force is by no means incompatible with the simultaneous use of intellect. This means, in part, to act wisely, but with the utmost effort, to understand that war is more turf war than chess. Or, to put it in the simplest terms of Jim Malone, Eliot Nesss adviser on The Untouchables, Want to know how to get Capone? They pull a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue. That’s the Chicago way! And that’s how you get Capone.

Al Capone is an apt analogy for what the West faces in Russia: a particularly pernicious mix of mob mentality, hyper-nationalist ideology and totalitarian technique. Elegance is not the Russian way and it cannot be our way. This is the light in which the achievements of the last NATO meeting in Madrid must be measured.

The tangible efforts that Western leaders announced were impressive in many respects, particularly commitments to provide Ukraine with some 500 artillery systems, 600 tanks, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition and more. The question, as always, is whether these will be delivered as quickly as they can be absorbed and whether the United States and its allies are leading the charge by now putting in place the infrastructure to prepare Ukraine for the weapons it will require and hopefully get one, two or six months from now, and for training large forces must mobilize.

The United States made several additional force commitments in Europe, including two destroyers for a naval base in Spain. Policy statements were also significant: a decision to expand by an order of magnitude NATO’s high readiness forces; a formal recognition of the challenge (NATO avoided the word for now threat) presented by China; and an agreement to welcome Finnish and Swedish applications to join the alliance.

But these movements, however useful they may be, only partially meet the needs of the moment. Ukraine has time and again demonstrated its ability to absorb high-end military equipment and deploy it quickly and effectively. This appears to be the case with HIMARS, the highly accurate mobile missile systems with which Ukrainian forces appear to be already hitting Russian munitions dumps and military headquarters. Instead of the promised eight, the Ukrainians need 80, and now work must be done to increase the transfer of these and similar weapons as soon as possible.

What the Biden administration still struggles with is the latter purpose Western aid to Ukraine. In his press conference, the president said that the United States and its allies will not allow Ukraine to be defeated. This is the wrong objective. Rather, it must ensure that Russia defeats the obstacle of its intentions to seize yet more Ukrainian territory, destroy its armed forces, and do both in a convincing, public, and, yes, therefore humiliating, manner. Chicago Rules, in other words.

By the same token, the administration is wrong to titrate weapons out of a misguided desire to avoid provoking Russian escalation or enabling the Ukrainians to do too much. The West is in a moment of military-industrial crisis; it must take concrete measures to increase industrial mobilization, with the aim of equipping Ukraine to the maximum by rearming the expanding forces of a newly awakened NATO.

Although Western allies oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they must also confront the broader and longer-term threat Russia poses to NATO’s eastern members, especially the Baltic states.

The western allies will not invade Russia, nor will they directly overthrow its regime one day, hopefully the Russians will. Putin is motivated by imperial fantasies of emulating Peter the Great and other, even less palatable Russian leaders. And Putin’s successor, should the Russian leader die or become incapacitated while in office, is likely to fare no better. For proof of this, only one is needed consult the rages of key advisers such as Nikolai Patrushev. If and when the fighting in Ukraine ceases, Russia’s ambitions to expand and subjugate its neighbors will remain.

The good news here is that if one puts aside the misleading memories of World War II and the Cold War, and ignores the ominous mutterings of pundits who exaggerated Russian capacity before the war, then it becomes clear that Russia is a weak state.

Russia’s GDP is smaller than South Korea’s. Its leadership is afraid to openly mobilize its middle class, so it refuses to declare war and send youths from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the slaughterhouse of Donbass. Its generals are, for the most part, incompetent, so the purges against them continue. It is scraping the bottom of its workforce barrel and thus raising the age bar of potential service members to absurd heights. Corruption and indiscipline have marred its maintenance and low-level leadership. What there are are Cold Warera weapons and ammunition stocks (and they are large, but finite); some pockets of excellence, for example its railway units; and complete disregard for human life throughout the chain of command.

However, a mangy, myopic, rabid bear is still a dangerous beast. This is why defeating Russian forces in Ukraine is not enough. The West should impose on Russia sanctions that are not intended, as they are currently, to punish, but rather to weaken (again, Chicago rules). The decline of Russian car production is an example of a fundamental fact, which is that Russian manufacturing depends, more than one might think, on access to Western chips, machine tools and specialty materials. However the Ukraine war ends, permanently or temporarily, the West must settle on a comprehensive sanctions regime that will weaken the Russian economy in the long term and hinder its ability to rearm on a large scale when the shooting stops.

NATO enlargement should help in this process. The alliance will soon in all likelihood have Sweden and Finland as full members. They have real and potential capacity (Finland more first, Sweden more second) and serious political leadership. But a NATO with 32 members will be even more difficult than what we have now.

The solution that cannot be declared publicly is NATO within NATO. Germany, France and Italy have the largest economies in the European Union and in theory should have the largest weight in European security decision-making. But they can’t. Germany, the proverbial Hamlet of nations, is fatally compromised by its unwillingness and inability to meet military commitments, and its recent sordid past to enable Russia’s rise and stranglehold on European energy supplies. France is broken at home, while the sheer vanity of its presidents makes it difficult for them to get an open hearing from the lesser mortals. Italy, as always, occasionally produces statesmen, but not statesmen.

However, a coalition of powers is initially willing to take Russia seriously and has the muscle to deter it, bringing along less established European states. The states of Eastern Europe and the Baltic, with Poland at the head, know Russian tyranny first hand and are ready to resist it; the Scandinavian countries, in particular Finland and Norway, are almost the same; English-speaking foreign powers, including the United Kingdom and Canada, are similarly alive and well. It is precisely this core group that the American state must look to.

The British Chief of the General Staff recently described the crisis in Ukraine as a 1937 moment for the West. It was a sharp historical comparison. In that year the Sino-Japanese War began, setting the stage for World War II. In that year, the West had before it choices that could have averted the horrors of a much worse conflict, but it failed.

To their credit, Western leaders are currently performing much better than their counterparts 85 years ago, but still not good enough. We were dealing with Capone, and while, like Eliot Ness, we must stay within the constraints of the law and basic decency, we must also follow the rules of Chicago.