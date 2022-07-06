Here are some of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s biggest scandals



London

CNN

–



The crisis facing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be the most serious for his leadership so far, but it is definitely not the first.

Johnson’s government has been plagued by a series of scandals, from allegations of flouting rules and revelations of illegal jam parties held in Downing Street, to allegations of impropriety and abuse by Tory lawmakers.

Here’s a look at some of his government’s most notable scandals.

Johnson’s critics have often accused the prime minister of disregarding government procedure and bending the rules when it suits him, such as when he decided to ask the Queen to suspend or close Parliament for five weeks at the height of a political crisis over Brexit.

The monarch sealed the request in accordance with her duty to stay out of politics and act only on the advice of ministers.

But when the High Court found that the prorogation was illegal, it raised the uncomfortable question of whether the Queen had broken the law. The decision led to accusations that Johnson’s government deliberately misled the monarch as part of its strategy to secure Brexit.

Johnson was forced to personally apologize for embarrassing the monarch, according to the Sunday Times.

But the failed prorogation was just one example of Johnson’s disregard for parliamentary rules and standards.

He backed Home Secretary Priti Patel after an investigation into allegations she harassed staff found she had breached the Ministerial Code and failed to treat her civil servants with consideration and respect and engaged in conduct that could be described as harassment.

Johnsons ethics counsel Alex Allen resigned on the matter.

One of the first scandals Johnson faced was a corruption charge after WhatsApp messages revealed he had solicited funds from a Conservative Party donor. renovate his residence in Downing Street. British news media reported that the work cost about 200,000 ($280,000).

Political donations and loans are tightly controlled in the UK, with loans of more than £7,500 ($10,400) registered and publicly disclosed by the commission four times a year.

Johnson failed to report the donations and as a result the Conservative Party was fined £17,800 Electoral Commission in December last year.

Last year, Johnson tried to get Tory MPs to vote in favor of overturning the suspension of one of his Tory MPs.

Owen Patersonan influential Tory backer and former cabinet minister, had faced a 30-day suspension after being charged with a serious breach of lobbying rules.

After a backlash, Johnson returned and Paterson eventually quit as an MP.

Liberal Democrats won the place of Patersons one that the Tories had held for nearly 200 years at the subsequent December election.

Johnson has faced months of damaging revelations of Downing Street parties held in defiance of coronavirus lockdowns, with leaks and images trickling into the media since January.

or report published in May by senior civil servant Sue Gray criticized a culture of rule-breaking events and revealed new pictures of him at two separate meetings.

Among the parties: A night of heavy drinking ahead of Prince Philips’ funeral at a time when strict social restrictions forced even the Queen to sit alone to say goodbye to her husband of nearly 74 years.

Gray wrote that the senior leadership at the center of Johnson’s administration must be held accountable for a culture that allowed the parties to develop.

Johnson himself was fined by London’s Metropolitan Police for attending a party on government premises, making him the first UK prime minister in history to be found to have broken the law in office. Sunak, who resigned on Tuesday, was also fined for taking part in the same event.

Johnson’s handling of the scandal was particularly misguided, with Downing Street first denying there were any rallies, then saying he did not know about them and then claiming he had attended them because he believed they were work events.

Damning report reveals party culture in Downing Street

This week’s cascade of resignations was sparked by revelations that Johnson appointed Chris Pincher to his government despite knowing about earlier allegations of sexual misconduct.

Pincher, the Conservative deputy leader, resigned last week after allegations he hugged two guests at a private dinner. Pincher did not directly admit to the allegations, but told Johnson in a letter that last night I drank too much and embarrassed myself and other people.

Downing Street had struggled to explain why Pincher was in government in the first place amid a wave of revelations about his alleged past behaviour, denying Johnson knew anything specific about the allegations.

On Tuesday, it emerged that a complaint had been made against Pincher to the Foreign Office about three years ago and that Johnson was informed of what happened. Downing Street then said it had forgotten.

Johnson admitted it was a mistake to appoint Pincher to his government on Tuesday, but the damage had already been done. The wave of government resignations began just minutes after he apologized for the decision, with chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid handing in their notices. Over the next 24 hours, dozens followed.