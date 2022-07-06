CAA News | College Art Association » Blog Archive » 2023 CAA-Getty International Program: Applications Now Open!





posted by CAA – 06 July 2022 The Getty Foundation has awarded the College Art Association (CAA) a grant to fund the CAA-Getty International Program for the twelfth consecutive year. The Foundations’ support will enable CAA to bring twelve international visual arts professionals to the 111th Annual Conference, taking place in New York, NY, February 1518, 2023. These individuals will be first-time participants in the program and will be accompanied by alumni of the program returns to the presentation of papers during the conference. Participants will receive funding for travel expenses, hotel accommodation, per diems, conference registrations and one-year CAA membership. We encourage all international art historians, art history educators and museum curators to apply. The program will also include a one-day pre-conference colloquium on international issues in art history on Tuesday, February 14, as well as ongoing engagement with other alumni from the program online and at future conferences. The deadline for applications is August 15, 2022. Instructions and application can be found here. Last year, AAC organized a release to celebrate ten successful years of the AAC-Getty International Program. The publication, entitled Global Conversations: 10 Years of the CAA-Getty International Program contains in-depth accounts of the program, a timeline of important events and moments, and directories of letters, members, and past meetings. The CAA-Getty International Program was created to increase international participation in CAA and the CAA Annual Conference. The program fosters collaborations between North American art historians, artists, and curators and their international colleagues and introduces visual arts professionals to the unique settings and contexts of practice in different countries. Since it began in 2012, the program has brought 147 researchers to conferences, from over 50 countries located in Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Each year, a pre-conference colloquium on international topics in art history inaugurates the week, kicking off four days of conference sessions, meetings with new colleagues, and museum and gallery visits. Following these events, the program has generated many scientific collaborations, including publications, conferences and exhibitions. Above all, former grantees have become CAA ambassadors in their countries, sharing the knowledge gained at the Annual Conference with their colleagues in the country. Past recipients have said that the variety of topics presented also exposed me to the realization that there is so much to be done to uncover the hidden treasures of global art history that I have so far overlooked in my own discipline and nation. but which will now form the basis of my future projects and direct contact with other researchers of the global south is a unique, rarely possible and extremely enriching opportunity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.collegeart.org/news/2022/07/06/caa-getty-international-program-2023-applications-now-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos