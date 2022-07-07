JSU News JSU – Friendlier campus helps welcome the world to Birmingham

07/06/2022

The World Games are a multi-sport event organized every four years by the International World Games Association, recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

by Brett Buckner

This summer, the world is coming to Birmingham, and JSU will be strongly represented on the state’s biggest stage.

From July 7 to 17, around 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries will converge on Birmingham to compete for gold in the annual competition. World Games. The 11-day event will feature over 30 unique sports ranging from drone racing and archery to martial arts and flag football and is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

From the star-studded opening celebration to the bittersweet closing ceremony farewell and all points in between, JSU students, faculty and staff will lend their talents to ensure this 40th The anniversary World Games – the first hosted by the United States since the inaugural event in 1981 – are the best ever.

Alumnus and Trustee Randy Owen co-lead The Games, Pens Theme Song

Randy Owen, perhaps JSU’s most famous alumnus and a member of the Board of Trustees, will be the first to take the stage. The Alabama frontman is serving as honorary co-chairman of the World Games and will attend several events including performing during both aperture AND closing ceremoniessharing the stage with other Alabama stars including Sara Evans, Nelly, Jamey Johnson and Lionel Richie.

Owen also wrote “Hope of Alabama” to serve as the theme song for the World Games. Produced by the Artistic Director of the World Games, Dr. Henry Panion III, and daughter of Owen and JSU alumna Allison OwenThe song represents a wide range of musicians including hip-hop artist Yung Bleu, country stars Sara Evans and Jamey Johnson, Stellar Awards Gospel Artist of the Year Mike Jr., top contestants on NBC’s The Voice Worth the Wait, Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck. Leavell, American Idol winners Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, Motown legend Martha Reeves and the Blind Boys of Alabama.

“I am very honored to join my distinguished fellow Alabamians – Charles Barkley, Dr. Henry Panion and with those yet to be announced – to help bring this event to Alabama,” Owen said. “The people of our state have had a tremendous impact on my life and career, and I’m excited to show the world what Alabama is all about. Our people are as diverse as the landscape in our beautiful state. I hope we are able to bring that uniqueness to the forefront and let Alabama’s light shine in the world.”

Southern marchers to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies

Randy Owen will share the spotlight with the color routine and the 20J Tuba Section of JSU’s famed Marching Southerners, who will also perform during the opening and closing ceremonies.

“The art director for Opening and Closing Ceremonies contacted me to serve on the design team,” said Dr. Ken Bodiford, group director. “He had seen the Southern March perform and wanted to include the color guard and pipe section in the ceremony. As the conversations continued, he also asked Rodney Baileythe color guard coordinator of the Southern March and dr. Jeremy Stovallassistant director of groups, to be part of the design team.”

The 35 members of the color guard will perform on several stages at both ceremonies, while 31 tuba players will perform a bass “groove” at the opening ceremony for legendary bassist Bootsy Collins, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member. of Parliament-Funkadelic

At the closing ceremony, the 20Js will perform a fanfare leading into an orchestral arrangement of “Stars Fell in Alabama.” This performance will be unique to the Southerners as only two sections of the band will be included.

“Honestly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them,” said Dr. Bodiford. “It will be similar to the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games, but on a much smaller scale. Students will definitely be able to include this experience on their resumes. It’s not often that college students get this kind of opportunity.”

The Sport Management and Marketing student puts his skills to work as an intern

JSU students will also be working behind the scenes. Amelia Tuckera 20-year-old sports management and marketing graduate has secured an internship at the World Games this summer.

“Part of the reason I wanted to work for the World Games is because I really love the Olympics and the games are connected to it,” said the Chelsea, Ala., native. “I interviewed in March and was hired in April. It was a competitive process and an honor for me to be selected for this position as it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. ”

It’s also an opportunity to meet new people and improve her skill set. She has worked in downtown Birmingham in the partner services and events team, helping with sponsor and hospitality tasks such as VIP experiences.

“This job is perfect for me and my degree,” Tucker said. “I’ve already met so many wonderful individuals and I’m looking forward to working the matches during early July. I hope this job will help me to succeed in a good career in the future. My dream would be to work for the Olympics one day, so we’ll see what happens.”

Emergency Management students assist with event security

The 2022 World Games is classified as a Level 1 event in terms of emergency management response, which simply means that it is a very large and planned event. It also represents a very unique opportunity for dozens of JSU emergency management students who serve as volunteers.

“This is the first Level 1 event that has ever occurred in the state of Alabama,” explained Jim St. John, an emergency management officer with Jefferson County EMA who directs the Emergency Operations Center. “The opportunities for these students to experience all the complexities of the command structure, being able to witness that while also volunteering as part of the team will be invaluable. It’s a tremendous opportunity for them to learn.”

St. John occasionally serves as the preceptor for JSU’s emergency management program and invited the program to participate in the Games.

“Early on, the World Games created the Incident Command Structure which is part of the national framework for responding to incidents as well as events,” said St. Johns, explaining that the event receives a high level of federal support because of the number of nations represented. “These students will witness all of this, how it all works together. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will help them in their careers.”

JSU communicators lend a hand to media relations

JSU’s professional communicators volunteer in the Media Center throughout the games, helping the world’s media converge on Birmingham to cover the historic event. Volunteers include Buffy Lockettdirector of strategic communications, Sydney Jones Wrightdirector of digital media services and assistant sports information directors Wyatt Hall AND Daniel Porter.

“There was a call for trained media relations volunteers from our professional development organizations,” said Lockette, who serves on the board for the Alabama chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. “With hundreds of news crews covering dozens of events in various locations throughout the Magic City, it’s an ‘all hands on deck’ situation for those working in communications in our region. We have grown to help our state and nation shine while in the global spotlight.”

From performing arts to event management, JSU continues to serve the state of Alabama by lending its best export—its people—to this global event. For more information about the World Games, visit www.twg2022.com.