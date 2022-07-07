Arabia will give billions to ease the pain of inflation





Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it was handing out billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing expressions of frustration online over rising prices. “A generous royal order was issued approving the allocation of financial support amounting to 20 billion riyals (about $5.3 billion) to deal with the consequences of rising prices globally,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported, attributing the decision to King Salman. Approximately half of this amount would come through direct cash transfers to social security beneficiaries, the SPA report said. Earlier on Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “stressed the need to take into account the most needy citizens in the face of international developments that resulted in increased costs of some basic needs,” a separate SPA report said. Chairing a meeting of the kingdom’s economic affairs council, Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler, is said to have stressed that government offices must respond to global supply chain issues and rising prices to protect consumer interests. Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has not been hit as hard by inflation as other countries in the region. The latest consumer price index for Saudi Arabia showed an annual increase of 2.2 percent in May, with prices up 4.2 percent for food and beverages and four percent for transportation. However, the kingdom’s tightly controlled social media landscape has seen more frequent fights over price hikes in recent weeks, including Twitter hashtags calling for boycotts of eggs and a popular milk company. Saudi Arabia’s economy has generally done well this year, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring. GDP is expected to grow by 7.6 percent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund said in April. In early May, the Gulf monarchy reported its fastest economic growth rate in a decade, as a booming oil sector fueled growth of 9.6 percent in the first quarter over the same period in 2021. Saudi Arabia’s announcement came after the United Arab Emirates similarly said it was doubling the budget for its social security program to 28 billion dirhams (about $7.6 billion) following a fuel price hike. – French Media Agency

