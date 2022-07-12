Making sense of Shinzo Abe





Shinzo Abe can sometimes seem like another of the modern world breed of nationalist leaders, along with Viktor Orban in Hungary, Vladimir Putin in Russia, Xi Jinping in China and Donald Trump in the US. Abe came from a family of Japanese nationalist politicians, including a grandfather whom the US indicted for war crimes during World War II. Abe himself downplayed Japan’s wartime atrocities and spoke of the importance of patriotism and traditional values. Above all, he pushed his country to shed its post-1945 pacifism and become more militaristic. Yet for all his nationalism, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Abe, who remained a power broker until his assassination last week, was fundamentally different from Putin, Xi and most other young nationalists. They are determined to undermine democracy around the world and expand autocracy. Abe, in contrast, sought to use Japanese nationalism primarily in the service of strengthening a global alliance of democracies.

Abe is often described as a nationalist, David Frum wrote in The Atlantic. He deserves to be remembered as one of the great internationalists of his era, the main architect of collective security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Today’s paper considers Abe a complete legacy. It’s a legacy of significance beyond Japan, including the war in Ukraine and the larger war between autocracies like Russia and China and democracies like the US, the European Union and Japan. We have to change The clearest way to understand Abe’s approach to international affairs is through his most prominent goal: to make Japan comfortable with the use of military force. He fought for years to change the pacifist constitution that the US imposed on Japan after World War II. He failed, but still made strides toward the greater goal. During his tenure, the country increased military spending, created a national security council and changed the law so that Japanese troops could fight alongside allies overseas. None of these measures seemed necessary at the end of the 20th century. The US handled security on behalf of Japan and much of Western Europe as these countries recovered from wartime devastation. As the cliche said, the US was the world’s policeman.

But many American voters and politicians have grown tired of this role recently. It is expensive and the American economy is not as dominant as it once was. Americans in both political parties have also questioned why their fellow citizens often seem to be the ones risking their lives in faraway places. These reasons help explain why Trump and President Biden favored withdrawing from Afghanistan and why Biden has vowed not to send Americans to fight in Ukraine.

A less compelling US means that one of two scenarios is likely to replace the so-called Pax Americana of the late 20th century. Or authoritarian leaders will feel emboldened to become more aggressive, as Putin did in Ukraine and Xi has signaled he might in Taiwan. Or other parts of the democratic alliance EU, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Canada, among others, will have to fill some of the vacuum. Abe wanted to make the second scenario a reality, in part because of his concern about China’s growing power and boldness. Since the Obama administration, the US military no longer acts as the world’s policeman, Abe told The Economist this spring. I still believe America should take the lead, he added. But, he said, we must change our attitude to leave all military matters to America. Japan must take responsibility for peace and stability and do its best to work together with America to achieve it.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine helped him make that case. As Motoko Rich, The Times’s Tokyo bureau chief, explained to me, Abe recently gave an interview to a Japanese publication noting that Germany was increasing its military spending, and he called on Japan to do the same. No country fights alongside a nation that is not defending itself, he said. His alliance-building efforts extended to economic policy. He popularized the phrase a free and open Indo-Pacific, and he pressed ahead with a trans-Pacific trade pact aimed primarily at countering China’s rise even after Trump withdrew the US from it. Abe’s legacy is a world better prepared to take on China Josh Rogin has written in the Washington Post. In The Times, Tobias Harris, a biographer of Abe, wrote: He saw his country as engaged in a fierce competition between nations and believed that one duty of politicians, first and foremost, was to ensure the security and prosperity of the people. his.

His full legacy Of course, the uglier parts of Abe’s nationalism hurt his alliance-building efforts. His efforts to whitewash history by changing textbooks, for example, and downplaying Japanese wartime brutality created friction with allies such as South Korea, whose citizens were among the victims.

His personal vision of rewriting Japanese history, of a glorious past, created a real problem in East Asia that will continue, Alexis Dudden, a historian at the University of Connecticut, said The New Yorker. It also divided Japanese society even further over how to approach its responsibility for wartime actions carried out in the name of the emperor. Above all, however, Abe was a force for democratic internationalism. He acknowledged that 20th-century American military dominance was unsustainable. A big question of the early 21st century is which other countries will stake enough claim to shape the global order. Abe believed the world would be better off if a democratic and prosperous Japan were a large part of the answer. The alternative is perhaps a world with more authoritarianism and less respect for individual rights. Japan alone cannot balance China’s military power, so Japan and America must cooperate to strike a balance, Abe said. The US-Japan alliance is also vital for America. Connected Abes’ party and its allies won a supermajority in parliamentary elections last weekend. The victory gives them a chance to pursue Mr Abe’s long-held ambition to revise Japan’s pacifist Constitution, explains Motoko Rich.

A funeral was held for Abe today, and crowds lined the streets of Tokyo as his hearse passed.

Japanese media have speculated that the suspect in Abe’s death had a grudge against the Unification Church, which has ties to conservative politics around the world. LATEST NEWS politics

ARTS AND IDEAS The moment of bookstores Plot twist: Small booksellers are thriving. More than 300 independent bookstores opened in the US over the past two years, a welcome resurgence after an early pandemic slump, write Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth Harris. And black people started many of them, diversifying the book business. People are really looking for a community where they get real recommendations from real people, said Nyshell Lawrence, a bookseller in Lansing, Mich., who decided to open a bookstore after visiting a local store and finding few titles by women of black. They weren’t just basing things off of algorithms. PLAY, WATCH, EAT what to cook

