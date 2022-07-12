International
New Saudi rules on pilgrimages renew a rite of passage for New York Muslims
For more than two decades, the Omar Elfekys Islamic travel agency in a Manhattan office tower did a brisk business booking flights and hotel rooms for American Muslims going on the pilgrimage to Mecca.
Although Saudi Arabia had closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, business had picked up in recent months. But in June, just weeks before the start of the hajj, the travel agency faced a new challenge: the Saudi government, which has usually taken a laissez-faire attitude toward Western pilgrims, tightened the rules.
Officials there unveiled a new online portal that would offer pilgrimage slots via lottery. The ruling upended travel plans and disrupted travel agents altogether.
Mr Elfeky said the portal, which asks pilgrims to make their bookings directly through the Saudi government, spelled the end for his company, Al Eman USA. It put us completely out of business, he said.
For the last 25 years, I have made a living from hajj. I have five employees. Hajj is the greatest journey and we all make a living from it, he said. What will I do?
The Hajj, which ends on Tuesday, includes Mecca and nearby holy sites. Muslims are required to complete it once in their lifetime if they are in good health and have the money to make the journey. It is also a major source of political and religious legitimacy for the Saudi government, which in 2019 allowed more than 1.8 million pilgrims into the country. according to the latest available government data.
Over the centuries, a lucrative travel industry has grown up around the hajj and a similar year-round pilgrimage called the umrah, an industry that stretches from luxury hotels in Mecca to travel agencies in boutiques in Queens.
In announcing the new lottery system, states Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said its aim was to develop the digital experience for pilgrims and facilitate straightforward procedures and reduce costs at competitive prices.
It is unclear how much money the new system could save pilgrims, and travel agents see the rule change as a cash grab from Saudi officials.
Saudi Arabia makes a lot of money one way or another, Mr. Elfeky said.
Saudi Arabia applies quotas to the number of pilgrims it allows each year from Muslim countries, but those from Europe, America and Australia have not faced restrictions in the past. In 2018, the United States Department of State estimated that 20,000 Americans went on the hajj, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on travel packages that often cost more than $10,000 per person.
It was easy for large groups to travel together, like a group of more than 100 students from New York University who went on the hajj in 2019 under the leadership of Khalid Latif, the executive director of the Islamic Center at New York University.
Going on the hajj with a group allows people to travel with religious leaders they trust, who speak their language and know their culture, and who can help them understand and perform the rituals, Mr. Latif said.
I was trying to get as many people who wanted to go, just so the experience was one that allowed them to go with people they knew, a bigger kind of shared experience, he said.
Under the new system, every participant in a group trip like the one organized by Mr. Latif would have to win the lottery. The results of the lottery this year were announced, in some cases, just a few days before the start of the hajj.
After the rule change was announced last month, Mr Latif, who was planning to lead another group this year that included people who canceled their trips in 2020 and 2021, advised participants to seek refunds and delay their trips to a less chaotic year. he said. Some had saved money all their lives.
Ismeil Chaiep, 65, owner of El Medina Travel in Astoria, Queens, said the rule change has put him out of business as well. It issued refunds to 350 customers, including some who paid their deposits in 2020 and hoped to finally make the trip this year.
We could not afford the rent and the payment, said Mr. Chaiep, who had 10 employees. It was very difficult to close. Now I do some work from home but no one can earn money now.
Hajj packages with travel agencies were not cheap.
Mr. Chaiep said some of the deposits he returned were as high as $25,000. Mr. Elfeky said the average cost of an all-inclusive hajj package at his agency was $16,000.
At Friday prayers at the Masjid El-Ber mosque in Astoria, a center of the Bangladeshi community, there are many stories of cousins and friends whose plans for the hajj were scuppered at the last minute by the new rules.
But few people were willing to criticize the Saudi government, fearing they could be banned from entering the country in the future.
And few people in the mosque expressed much sympathy for the travel agencies. When the Prophet Muhammad instructed Muslims to go on the hajj, he never said anything about travel agents, thinks Emad Chowdhury, 68.
I don’t feel sorry for those people because they charge us a lot of money this fee and that fee, for nothing, said Mr. Chowdhury. Hajj should be simple.
Mr. Chowdhury said his wife went on the hajj several years ago after buying a $14,000 package from Dar El Salam Travel, an Islamic travel agency in Manhattan. They saved all their lives for the trip, but in the end they only had enough for one person to go. He stayed behind because the $8,000 left in their savings wasn’t enough to buy a second package.
I think this is a good thing for us, for the pilgrims, he said. People are probably confused now, but it will be better.
Esma al-Omar contributed reporting from Beirut, Lebanon.
