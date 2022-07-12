New Saudi rules on pilgrimages renew a rite of passage for New York Muslims

Saudi Arabia makes a lot of money one way or another, Mr. Elfeky said.

Saudi Arabia applies quotas to the number of pilgrims it allows each year from Muslim countries, but those from Europe, America and Australia have not faced restrictions in the past. In 2018, the United States Department of State estimated that 20,000 Americans went on the hajj, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on travel packages that often cost more than $10,000 per person.

It was easy for large groups to travel together, like a group of more than 100 students from New York University who went on the hajj in 2019 under the leadership of Khalid Latif, the executive director of the Islamic Center at New York University.

Going on the hajj with a group allows people to travel with religious leaders they trust, who speak their language and know their culture, and who can help them understand and perform the rituals, Mr. Latif said.

I was trying to get as many people who wanted to go, just so the experience was one that allowed them to go with people they knew, a bigger kind of shared experience, he said.

Under the new system, every participant in a group trip like the one organized by Mr. Latif would have to win the lottery. The results of the lottery this year were announced, in some cases, just a few days before the start of the hajj.

After the rule change was announced last month, Mr Latif, who was planning to lead another group this year that included people who canceled their trips in 2020 and 2021, advised participants to seek refunds and delay their trips to a less chaotic year. he said. Some had saved money all their lives.