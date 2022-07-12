The main wildlife report struggles to account for humanity’s exploitation of the species







Wild birds are sold for food at a market in Vietnam.Credit: Hoang Dinh Nam/AFP/Getty

Billions of people around the world rely on about 50,000 species of plants and wildlife for food, energy, medicine and income, according to a major intergovernmental report prepared by dozens of scientists. Although the report finds that overexploitation is a threat to some species, it also highlights many examples of wild species being used sustainably and recommends ways to sustain and replicate those methods.

But independent scientists say the assessment is weak in assessing human use of wild species. They point to significant gaps in the evidence supporting the assessment. It underestimates the harm that wildlife exploitation does to nature and exaggerates the benefits, says biologist Daniela Freyer, co-founder of the conservation organization Pro Wildlife in Munich, Germany.

A summary of the assessment, which was carried out by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), was released on 8 July, with a full report due in a few months. It will follow a 2019 IPBES report, which found that wildlife exploitation is one of the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. The latest report builds on that finding and seeks to offer a more optimistic message, says Marla Emery, a co-chair of the assessment.

Sustainable path

The report, which was authored by individuals with indigenous and local knowledge as well as government-appointed scientists, reviewed more than 6,200 sources, including research papers and reports. Of these, they calculated that humans rely on approximately 33,000 species of plants and fungi, 7,500 species of fish and aquatic invertebrates, and 9,000 species of amphibians, insects, reptiles, birds, and mammals. However, these are probably conservative numbers, says John Donaldson, another co-author of the report.

According to one estimate cited in the report, of the roughly 10,000 species used by humans, roughly one-third have stable populations, suggesting they are being used sustainably. The rest show evidence of population decline, which may be caused by humans.

But Alice Hughes, a conservation biologist at the University of Hong Kong, questions how sustainable the use of some of the species described in the report is. For example, the assessment does not take into account whether trade affects animal morphology, she says. Trade that removes large trophy animals from an ecosystem can reduce the size of the animals left behind, shrinking the gene pool and making them less resilient to environmental change, Hughes says.

The pandemic link

The researchers also question the decision not to prioritize how overexploitation of wildlife affects disease outbreaks. Close interactions between humans and wildlife have become a hot topic, given strong evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated in a wildlife market in Wuhan, China. Governments will take wildlife exploitation more seriously when they realize there are real biosecurity risks, Hughes says.

Emery says that a previous IPBES report focused on the link between wildlife and pandemics, while this report focused on the uses of wildlife.

Factors contributing to the unsustainable use of wild species include unregulated global trade and increased demand, armed conflict and climate change. The report finds that giving communities secure land rights, along with awareness-raising and scientific research, can support sustainable practices. The assessment recommends that policies be designed to ensure that the costs and benefits of wildlife use are shared equitably and that they are based on various forms of scientific and local knowledge.

The report reveals how dependent people are on wildlife globally, says Anastasiya Timoshyna, program coordinator for TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network in Cambridge, UK. These insights couldn’t have come at a better time, she says. Countries are currently negotiating the next global biodiversity agreement, which will set the conservation agenda until 2030.

Data gaps

But some researchers point to significant gaps in the evidence supporting the ratings. It probably greatly underestimates the total number of species being traded, Hughes says. For example, in May, she and her colleagues found that 1,264 arachnid species are being traded, most caught in the wild and many probably not accounted for in the report.1.

Data is also lacking on some of the species the report finds are being used sustainably, the researchers say. It is difficult to conclude that species are being traded sustainably based on limited scientific evidence, says Mark Auliya, a conservation biologist at the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change in Bonn, Germany.

The report also fails to recognize how much of the use of wild species is for human survival, as opposed to luxury, and potentially indispensable items, says Stuart Pimm, a conservation scientist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. There are some really hard questions that we need to have good quantitative answers to.

Data are particularly sparse on the use of wild plants and trees. Even for highly valuable commodities like timber, most trees are traded by genus or other collective names, without knowledge of their species, says Malin Rivers, who leads conservation efforts at Botanic Gardens Conservation International in London. As one species becomes depleted in the forest, people simply switch to the next species. But even with limited data, it’s important to use the best available information to draw conclusions, she adds.

Emery says the report’s authors conducted a comprehensive review of available sources up to April 2021, so some of the most recent research will have been missed. It also acknowledges that massive knowledge gaps remain around wildlife use and whether this is sustainable, which is a finding of the assessment. But data gaps shouldn’t slow down efforts to implement sustainable practices, she says. We want as much science as we can get, but there is already a deep and important source of knowledge that we can tap into and that is indigenous indigenous knowledge.