Breaking away from China’s clean energy dominance is imperative, US and Australia say after new climate tech deal | environment

The United States and Australia have stressed the importance of breaking their near-total dependence on China for supplies of zero-emissions technology, as they signed a new deal that promises to speed up the development of climate solutions.

At a joint press conference in Sydney, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced a net partnership to accelerate net zero technology, including an initial focus on conservation long-term energy and digitalization of energy networks. .

They said the deal was motivated in part by the need for a supply chain of clean energy and critical minerals that was less dependent on China, which is responsible for about 80% of solar energy technology production. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), it is expected to reach 95% by 2025.

Granholm compared the danger of relying on China for clean technology to the West’s overdependence on Russian fossil fuels, a mistake that caused a global energy crisis after it invaded Ukraine.

I worry that China has had a lot of technology and supply chains that could make us vulnerable if we don’t develop our supply chains, she said. From an energy security perspective, it is imperative that like-minded nations develop our supply chains, not just for the climate, but for our energy security.

We’ve seen what happens when we rely too much on one entity for our fuel source and we don’t want that to happen, so diversifying those energy sources and connecting with partners is part of our energy security.

Bowen agreed. It is good for our economies and for our national security to have supply chains between us, but also between friends and allies, he said.

The Australian minister said the partnership would work to ensure supply chains for critical minerals are secure and resilient. This means increasing production, processing and manufacturing capacity, he said. The partnership is a commitment to make climate change a central part of our alliance with the US, he said.

Granholm said the transition to renewables could be the greatest peace plan of all as no country can be held hostage to its access to solar and wind resources. They have never been armed and never will be, she said.

The Australia-US partnership included few details, but said the countries would also focus on supporting the integration of variable renewable energy and the development of hydrogen and carbon dioxide removal, including direct air capture technology.

It was unveiled on the sidelines of the Energy Forum in Sydney, co-hosted by the Australian government and the IEA. A common theme among speakers at the forum was the importance of focusing on renewable energy to address the crisis caused by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said the world was in the midst of the first global energy crisis due to over-dependence on Russian oil, gas and coal. He said it could get worse as the Northern Hemisphere entered winter, but expressed hope that this could lead to governments accelerating their move to renewable energy.

Birol said that about 40% of energy policies across the globe were introduced as a response to the oil crisis of the 1970s. He very much hoped that the move to clean energy would accelerate in a similar way now.

He said that solar energy had grown dramatically across the globe because it was cheap, and that people who argued that renewable energy policy was partly to blame for the crisis were absolutely wrong. Factually and, in my opinion, ethically, this is very wrong and misleading, he said.

The forum was opened by Anthony Albanese arguing that Australia had rejoined the ranks of trusted global partners. Later, the prime minister told reporters it was time for Australia to stop the nonsense, wake up and work across the political divide to end the climate wars.

Albanese said the latest round of catastrophic flooding made the case to continue with the legislation of a more ambitious policy. He said Labor would try to legislate its medium-term emissions target when parliament resumes and if MPs or senators choose to vote against the legislation, they will be held to account.

The Prime Minister said he was open to reasonable changes, but not playing for numbers out of thin air, and reiterated that Labor intended to stick to its target of a 43% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to 2005. had modeled last year.

The Greens and some independents have called for a higher target ranging from 50% to 75% based on advice from climate scientists.