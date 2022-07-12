Russian court allows Kazakh oil exports through the main pipeline to continue





A Russian court ruling that threatened to halt oil exports along Kazakhstan’s most important pipeline has been overturned, temporarily easing fears of a further disruption to global oil supplies. A court in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region on Monday overturned a district court that last week ordered the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which transports oil from Kazakhstan through Russia to the Black Sea, to halt operations for 30 days over spill concerns of oil. Last week’s suspension order came as Russia faced accusations from EU officials of deliberately disrupting other exports, particularly gas, to Europe. This prompted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, to explore new routes for the transit of oil and its goods to bypass Russia, including the Caspian Sea. CPC, whose foreign shareholders include Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron, transports up to 1.4 million barrels of oil per day, representing roughly two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s crude exports and more than 1 percent of global supply. Any disruption would put further strain on a tight global oil market that is already facing the potential loss of up to 3 million barrels of Russian oil as further sanctions on Moscow take effect. The 1,511 km pipeline, which is one of the world’s longest, has become a flashpoint for rising tensions between Kazakhstan and Russia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Although Tokayev has not publicly criticized his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch the invasion, his displeasure with Moscow’s campaign has occasionally surfaced. During a panel discussion alongside Putin at Russia’s top economic conference in June, Tokayev said Kazakhstan would not recognize two Moscow-backed separatist “quasi-states” in eastern Ukraine. He also railed against “absolutely incorrect statements about Kazakhstan” made by Russian experts – some of whom have questioned Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and claim parts of its territory belong to Russia. Since the start of the war, Russia has cut off import-export routes for oil and other goods in a clear message to Kazakhstan. In March, it barred train cars of grain and other food and non-food products from entering Kazakhstan, then claimed that storm damage had prevented CPC from using oil loading facilities at the route’s terminus, the Seaport of Novorossiysk, cutting off flows through the pipeline. Shortly after Tokayev’s comments alongside Putin in June, Russia again halted supplies along the pipeline — this time allegedly after discovering World War II-era unexploded anti-ship mines. Russia has denied using its control over transit routes to pressure Kazakhstan. “This is unlikely to be politically motivated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week. CPC told the Financial Times it had appealed the decision on the grounds that a suspension risked leading to “irreversible” damage to the pipeline and production fields dependent on the export route. The Krasnodar court upheld the appeal and instead fined the consortium around $3,300. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.3 percent on Monday to $105.75 a barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/22821ad5-fc78-4b37-8995-df113b340473

