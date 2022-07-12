At around 2.45pm on Friday, British tourist Harry Shimmin reached the highest point on his journey along the Jukku Pass in the Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan. He broke away from the group to take pictures from the edge of a cliff when he heard deep ice crunching behind him. He turned into an avalanche of ice and glacial snow rushing towards him and within moments he was in a blizzard.
Glacier avalanches in Italy and Kyrgyzstan highlight climate warming
When the snow started to fall and it got dark / harder to breathe I was bricking it and I thought I might die, Shimmin wrote Instagram post. Shimmin and his band survived, although one member was taken to hospital.
The avalanche was the second glacier collapse of the week, demonstrating the dangers of human-induced climate change amid a hot summer in parts of Europe and Asia.
On July 3, a chunk of glacier the size of an apartment building broke off in the Dolomites region of Italy, killing at least 11 climbers. The block was separated by a melting glacier on Mount Marmolada and caused an avalanche of ice, rock and debris below, where many tourists hike in the summer.
The avalanche in Italy occurred during a record heat wave during the country’s worst drought in 70 years, which was caused in part by a lack of winter snow in the mountains.
Researchers say these events underscore the dangers of a rapidly warming world that is expected to increase unless greenhouse gas emissions are curbed.
Rising global temperatures are slowly weakening glacier systems in mountainous areas where millions of people rely on these reservoirs as a source of fresh water. Climate change is also causing more extreme heat waves, which could push glacier systems over the rim to weaken.
There is no other way the glaciers are going than to retreat as global warming increases, said Peter Neff, a glaciologist at the University of Minnesota. Feelings from the event in Italy and [Kyrgyzstan] is this coming more often.
Glacial events in Italy and Kyrgyzstan have similar backbones, said glaciologist Jeff Kargel. In the days before the collapse in the Tian Shan mountains, temperatures reached as high as 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 Celsius) at nearly 12,000 feet (3,600 meters) high. Similarly, temperatures rose by around 50 degrees in the days leading up to Italy’s fatal glacier accident. Both are examples of heat waves that have plagued the Northern Hemisphere in recent months, some of which have been found to be more intense and frequent due to climate change.
Both were also avalanches of glacial ice, rather than snow, in which a glacier broke off and collapsed under the force of gravity. The high density of the ice increased the speed and weight of the avalanche.
In the Tian Shan event, Neff noted that there was no visible snow around the mountain, so the avalanche was mostly a solid piece of glacial ice. In high mountain regions with permafrost, warmer temperatures not only destabilize the glacier ice, but also the density of the ice around it. It’s very dense, more like a landslide than an avalanche, he said.
The British trekker is indeed, as he knows, very lucky to be alive in the case of the Kyrgyzstan incident, Kargel added.
Kargel said ice and snow breakups occur each spring and summer as glaciers approach the peak of the melting season, building mass throughout the winter and gently flowing down a valley. Often parts of the glacier become unstable, break off and produce ice avalanches.
Ice avalanches happen all the time, and they would happen even without climate change, Kargel said. However, it seems, qualitatively, that there have been many, many more of these in recent years, over the last decade or so, than in previous decades.
He said more casualties and damage from such events may also have increased, as more travelers, villages and infrastructure appear closer to these mountainous areas.
One of the most distinguished the collapse of the glaciers of the last decade that Kargel recalls happened in 2016 in western Tibet, where the entire lower reaches of two adjacent glaciers broke off within months of each other. One of the avalanches covered more than 3 square miles of land and reached speeds of 90 mph, killing nine people and hundreds of animals. Kargel said the two collapses are almost certainly climate-related, as the glaciers experienced unusually high amounts of heavy rains and meltwaterwhich helped grease lubricate the bottom of the glaciers.
While the glacier collapses in Kyrgyzstan and Italy were much smaller (approx 1000 times smaller in volume than other deadly glacial meltdowns), Kargel said they probably also have something to do with climate change.
A fairly strong hypothesis is that as temperatures warm [and] the climate warms, the amount of melting increases, he said. The effects of meltwater on destabilizing ice masses increase, and thus the number, frequency, and size of glacial ice avalanches should increase, and this appears qualitatively to be the case.
Daniel Farinotti, a glaciologist at ETH Zurich, agreed. It has long been known that meltwater caused by high temperatures increases pressure in the glacier’s subglacial drainage system, which in turn can accelerate glacier movement, Farinotti said in an email. This increased pressure and movement certainly have a role to play in such collapses.
One of the biggest downstream effects from such loss and collapse of mountain glaciers is on freshwater systems, Neff said. For example, glaciers in High Mountain Asia play a critical role in draining freshwater into river basins used for drinking, irrigation and hydropower by nearly 1.5 billion people.
Mountain glaciers may have less ice than estimated, straining freshwater supplies
They were deciding [these glaciers] in a state of flux, Neff said. The ice will melt faster and deplete the drinking water.
And more collapses may be on the way as the melt season progresses.
When the molting season starts in earnest, I would expect to see more of them, Kargel said. But hopefully there won’t be any more deadly ones.
