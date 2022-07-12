China’s banking crisis: Authorities try to contain anger over frozen deposits





Customers from four rural banks in the central province of Henan, and one in neighboring Anhui province, will be repaid by authorities starting Friday, according to statement late Monday from provincial financial regulators.

The first payments will be sent to customers with a combined amount of less than 50,000 yuan ($7,445) on deposit in a single bank, they said. Special deals will be announced in due course for customers with more than that in their accounts, authorities added.

Rural banks have yet to provide a clear explanation why and for how long the funds will remain frozen. In May, the national banking regulator said that a major shareholder of Henan banks was responsible for illegally withdrawing money from savers through online channels.

The payments will be handled by two other banks, but regulators did not say where the funds would come from.

The announcements come after a mass demonstration on Sunday in the city of Zhengzhou, Henan province, was crushed violently by the authorities. It was the biggest protest so far by the depositors, who have been fighting for months to withdraw their frozen savings. A 45-year-old entrepreneur from Wenzhou in eastern Zhejiang province told CNN Business last month that he was unable to use a penny of his family's $6 million in life savings. Runs on small Chinese banks have become more frequent in recent years, and some have been accused of financial irregularities or corruption. But experts worry that a much bigger financial problem could emerge, caused by the fallout from a real estate crash and the rise in bad debt related to the Covid-19 pandemic. About 400,000 customers across China were unable to access their savings at rural banks in Henan and Anhui provinces, according to an estimate from April by Sanlian Life Week, a state magazine. That's a drop in the ocean of China's vast banking system, but about a quarter of the industry's total assets are held by about 4,000 small lenders, which often have murky ownership and governance structures and are more vulnerable to corruption and sharp economic slowdown. Police in Henan said on Sunday they had arrested a number of suspects, accusing them of using rural banks to illegally solicit public funds since 2011. Despite police action and moves to bail out some depositors in the coming days, analysts warn the crisis may not be over yet. "The situation is still evolving," Betty Wang, senior China economist at ANZ, said in a note to clients on Tuesday. "Despite the small size of the assets involved, the social impact of the incident could be significant if not handled properly. It could also trigger another round of regulatory tightening," she said, adding that Beijing could launch a new round of investigations into online banking, village banks or "possible local corruption". Not everyone will be helped Monday's statements are the first promise by Chinese authorities to return the frozen funds. However, many customers have more than 50,000 yuan stuck in those banks, Wang said, and they remain in the dark about the future of their life savings. The plan also has other exceptions. No payments will be made to customers who have deposited funds in banks through "other channels with high interest rates" or who have violated laws and regulations, authorities said. But they did not provide details, leaving the complaints of many victims apparently unaddressed. State media have reported that the savings products were sent to customers via online platforms linked to or owned by giants of China's tech scene such as Baidu and JD.com. In China, local banks are only allowed to take deposits from their home customer base, but it has become common in recent years for many small banks to partner with online platforms and raise funds across the country. In early 2021, Beijing banned banks from selling deposit products through online platforms, fearing that the rapid expansion of the fintech sector could increase risks in the wider financial system. But savers CNN spoke to say they were told by banks that the deposit products were legal and that they were protected by the deposit insurance scheme. "If the incident is determined to be financial fraud or if the affected accounts are not savings deposits, then they may not be under the protection of the deposit insurance scheme," Wang said. In China, deposits of up to 500,000 yuan (almost $75,000) are guaranteed in the event of bank failure, but if a government investigation finds these cases involved "irreconcilable" transactions, people could lose everything. Social discontent arising from the incident could be a significant problem for the government. The worst affected are low-income farmers who had deposited almost all of their life savings, Wang said. "They see banks as the safest place backed by sovereign creditworthiness. Improper handling of the issue could result in social unrest and threaten stability," Wang said. "This could be particularly sensitive in the wake of local lockdowns and ahead of the 20th Party Congress," she added. CNN's Beijing bureau, Jorge Engels in London and Nectar Gan contributed reporting.

