Biden and Mexican President López Obrador will meet after the summit adjourns





The United States and Mexico have historically relied on each other on a wide range of issues, but the sometimes strained relationship recently spilled into the public eye when Lopez Obrador chose to skip the Summit of the Americas — a gathering hosted by the United States . — citing the US decision not to invite Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.

The rejection came as the Biden administration grappled with a growing number of migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border following worsening conditions in Latin America worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The issue of migration is expected to be a top priority during Tuesday’s meeting, according to senior administration officials who emphasized close cooperation between the two countries on the issue.

“Cooperation on immigration is a top priority for both President López Obrador and President Biden,” a senior administration official told reporters. “We see each other as equal partners in this.”

After the meeting, the US and Mexico plan to launch a bilateral task force on migration pathways for employment and worker protection and “expand our diplomatic coordination on migration issues across the region,” according to officials. Both countries have seen the labor routes as a way to stem the flow of irregular migration.

The focus Tuesday, officials said, is implementing those efforts. On Tuesday, the administration is also expected to announce joint actions to improve border infrastructure, such as investing in ports of entry, increasing law enforcement cooperation to deter the distribution of fentanyl and promoting clean energy, economic innovation and prosperity, they said. officials. “I think this is the chance for the two leaders to look each other in the eye and try to figure out what they can actually achieve in the relationship,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. . Despite Lpez Obrador’s absence from the June Summit of the Americas, Mexico signed a declaration, along with other countries, to address migration in the Western Hemisphere. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that Biden and Lopez Obrador would build on those commitments, among other issues. “We look forward to the two leaders discussing their shared vision for North America and joint efforts to address global challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Sullivan told reporters. Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Lpez Obrador acknowledged that migration is “central” to his discussions with Biden and noted that Mexico has “insisted on support for Central America and also on increasing temporary work visas, made the migratory flow more regular”. It comes with added urgency after 53 migrants died in a semi-truck that overturned in San Antonio, Texas, last month in what officials described as the “worst human smuggling incident” in the US. Twenty-six of the victims were Mexican nationals, the Bexar County medical examiner’s office said in a statement Monday. Human smuggling is expected to be among the issues discussed between the two presidents. “The tragedy in San Antonio is top of mind for both the U.S. and Mexico,” said a senior administration official, adding that work is already underway to tackle the human-smuggling network and discussions are continuing to advance it. The Biden administration last month announced the launch of what it called an “unprecedented” operation to disrupt human-smuggling networks. The operation involves the deployment of hundreds of personnel throughout Latin America and a multi-million dollar investment. “There is a recognition that there is a lot more that needs to be done about this,” the senior administration official said. “Arrests are great, but we need prosecutions. This is an area where the U.S., Mexico and Mexico can do more. I think that’s going to be a big part of the conversation. How do we increase prosecutions ?” Other areas of discussion are expected to be the disruption of networks and the detection of “the entire chain from beginning to end of the various actors involved in the criminal movement of people.” Vice President Kamala Harris will also host Lpez Obrador at the Naval Observatory on Tuesday, ahead of his planned bilateral meeting with Biden, according to Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen. They will discuss issues such as migration and other aid for the region. Harris has met with Lopez Obrador repeatedly as vice president as part of her role in addressing the root causes of migration in the Northern Triangle. She has also hosted other world leaders at the vice president’s residence, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

