Dartmouth study links past US greenhouse gas emissions to global economic damage





Comment on this story COMMENTARY The United States and China, the world's top two greenhouse gas emitters, were each responsible for more than $1.8 trillion in lost global income from 1990 to 2014, according to a new study that links emissions in specific countries to the impacts economic effects of climate change. in others. The report could strengthen the scientific basis for legal claims for global warming-related losses. Dartmouth College survey, published in the journal Climatic Change, linked a country's emissions of heat-trapping gases to losses and gains in the gross domestic product of 143 countries for which it had data. It found that just five of the world's top greenhouse gas emitters caused $6 trillion in global economic losses through warming caused by their emissions from 1990 to 2014. Economic losses caused by Russia, India and Brazil exceed $500 billion during that period for each of them. three issuing countries. This research provides an answer to the question of whether there is a scientific basis for climate liability claims. The answer is yes, Christopher Callahan, a doctoral candidate at Dartmouth and an author of the study, said in a statement. We have determined each nation's culpability for historical temperature-driven income changes in every other country. The United States, for example, caused $34 billion in economic losses to the Philippines during the period 1990-2014, taking into account emissions generated from the US territory. The researchers said US emissions produced a 0.054 degree Celsius change in average global temperatures over that period. This resulted in a 0.04 degree Celsius change in Indonesia's average temperature over the same period, a change attributable only to emissions from the United States. That difference may seem small, but because Indonesia is a warm, tropical country, rising temperatures are quite damaging to its economy, Callahan said. Every 1 degree increase in its local temperature reduces its economic growth by 1.6 percentage points. Combining these numbers together showed that the United States reduced Indonesia's economic growth by 0.065 percentage points annually over the same period. And, Callahan said, because Indonesia is a populous country with a large economy, even these small reductions in economic growth add up to a big absolute number: a loss of $124 billion over the period. The issue of liability for climate change has been the subject of a growing number of lawsuits around the world. Cities and states have sued global oil company ExxonMobil for failing to disclose to investors the risks of climate damage. A number of environmental groups took Shell to court in the Netherlands. And a Peruvian farmer is suing RWE, claiming the biggest German company, which scientists say emitted 0.47 percent of cumulative global industrial carbon and methane emissions between 1751 and 2010, should pay its share to protect a small town in Peru. mountains. Meanwhile, many developing countries have sought to make industrialized countries pay for the losses and damages they associate with decades of emissions. For the first time, we have been able to show clear and statistically significant links between specific countries' emissions and the historical economic losses experienced by other countries, Callahan said. This is about the culpability of one country against another country, not the effect of overall global warming on one country. White House climate envoy John F. Kerry said at the close of the Glasgow climate summit that he understood the push for loss and damage payments, but that there was no spending mechanism. The Dartmouth team believes its study discredits the idea that climate mitigation is simply a collective action problem, where no country acting alone can have an effect on the impacts of global warming, said Justin Mankin, an assistant professor of geography at Dartmouth and senior scholar. on the study. Other studies have relied on one or two parts of the three-step approach taken by the Dartmouth team. Scientists have previously described the historical economic effects of global warming, showing that climate change has benefited colder, wealthier countries and hurt warmer, less wealthy countries, Callahan said. But, he said, they have not determined the culpability of individual issuers. Another recent study determined the effects that individual countries' emissions may have on the temperatures of other countries, but did not determine the economic effects of these temperature changes. Our work can be seen as bringing together these two different types of work into a single integrated framework, he said.

