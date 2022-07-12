The study shows the economic impacts of greenhouse gas emissions

There is a sound scientific basis for claims of climate responsibility among individual countries, according to a Dartmouth study published today.

The study is the first to estimate the economic impacts that individual countries have caused to other countries through their contribution to global warming. The research draws direct links between cumulative per-nation emissions of heat-trapping gases with losses and gains in gross domestic product in 143 countries for which data are available.

The study, published in the journalClimate Changeprovides an essential basis for nations to make legal claims for economic losses related to emissions and warming, according to the researchers.

Greenhouse gases emitted in one country cause warming in another, and that warming can inhibit economic growth, he saysJustin Mankin, assistant professor of geography and senior research fellow. This research provides legally valid estimates of the financial damages that individual nations have suffered due to other countries’ climate-changing activities.

Geography professor Justin Mankin, left, and Christopher Callahan, Guarini, 23, of Dartmouth’s Climate Modeling & Impacts Group. (Photo by Lars Blackmore)

Among the data, the research found that five national greenhouse gas emitters caused $6 trillion in global economic losses through warming from 1990 to 2014.

According to the study, emissions from the US and China, the world’s top two emitters, are responsible for global income losses of more than $1.8 trillion each in the 25-year period from 1990. The economic losses caused by Russia, India and Brazil individually exceed 500 billion dollars each for the same years. The cumulative losses of $6 trillion attributed to the five countries are equivalent to about 11% of annual global GDP within the study period.

This research provides an answer to the question of whether there is a scientific basis for claims of climate liability, the answer is yes, saysChristopher Callahan, Guarini 23, first author of the study. We have determined each nation’s culpability for historical temperature-driven income changes in every other country.

Warmer temperatures can cause economic losses to a country through many pathways, such as reduced agricultural yields, reduced labor productivity, and reduced industrial output.

In addition to the losses, the research also estimates the economic benefits from emissions-induced warming at the country level, but points out that the large benefits that disproportionately benefit some countries do not negate the losses suffered in others.

The study focuses on the economic impacts of temperature change due to emissions, not on other effects of emissions such as those on air quality. The data presented in the study quantifies economic impacts based on specific accounting schemes for greenhouse gas emissions, taking into account those emissions that have occurred within a country’s territory versus emissions embodied in international trade.

The research shows that the distribution of warming impacts by emitters is very uneven, with the top 10 global emitters causing more than two-thirds of the losses worldwide. Countries losing income are warmer and poorer than the global average and are generally located in the tropics and global south. The countries that earn income are colder and richer than the global average and are generally located in the mid-latitudes and north.

Regardless of the accounting, warm counties have warmed and lost income because of it, while cooler countries have warmed but enjoyed economic benefits, Mankin says. Responsibility for the warming rests largely with a number of major emitters, and this warming has resulted in the enrichment of some rich countries at the expense of the world’s poorest people.

For years, researchers have worked to establish direct legal links between economic losses and emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. Previous studies have provided estimates of the total, global level of economic loss, but cannot quantify the warming attributable to individual nations, undermining efforts to hold emitting countries accountable for legal damages because of the uncertainties involved.

By creating an analytical framework that links emissions from individual countries to losses and gains in every other country, the Dartmouth research team hopes to help resolve issues of climate responsibility and national accountability to inform climate policy.

For the first time, we have been able to show clear and statistically significant links between specific countries’ emissions and the historical economic losses experienced by other countries, says Callahan. This is about the culpability of one country against another country, not the effect of overall global warming on one country.

The team fromClimate Modeling and Impacts Groupsays the study discredits the idea that climate mitigation is simply a collective action problem, where no country acting alone can have an effect on the impacts of global warming.

Until now, the complexity of the carbon cycle, natural variations in climate and uncertainties in models have given emitters a plausible deniability of individual damage claims. That veil of denial has now been lifted, Mankin says.

According to the team, the identification of national blame shows that individual countries can have large, attributable warming impacts due to their emissions; the actions of individual nations matter; and mitigation at the country level, even if pursued alone, would limit measurable harm to others.

Nations must work together to stop warming, but that doesn’t mean individual countries can’t take action that drives change, Callahan says. This study overturns the notion that the causes and impacts of warming occur only globally.

A major challenge for the research was to account for the large uncertainties at each step in the causal chain from emissions to global warming, from warming to country-level temperature changes, and from country-level temperature changes to impacts.

To overcome this difficulty, the research team combined historical data with climate models in an integrated framework to quantify each nation’s blame for historical temperature-driven income changes in every other country.

The study took 2 million possible values ​​for each interaction from one place to another. In total, 11 trillion values ​​were calculated on a supercomputer operated byDartmouth Research Information, Technology and Consulting.

This is the first research to integrate and assess all the uncertainties at every step of the chain between emissions and economic impact, Callahan says. We are not addressing the question of whether fossil fuels have been good or bad for economic growth, but how to offset the warming damage caused by those emissions.

According to the research team, future work could use the same analytical approach to determine the contribution of specific emitters, including individual corporations, to economic loss and gain.

The research was funded byWright Center for the Study of Computation and Just Communitiesa research center inNeukom Institute for Computer Scienceand the National Science Foundation.