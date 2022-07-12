What’s on Biden’s agenda for his first trip to the Middle East as presidentExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Over the next few days, President Biden visits Israel, then heads to the West Bank and then to Saudi Arabia. He will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The president once referred to the kingdom as a global pariah. But when a country is a major oil producer and one of the twenty largest economies in the world and a major player in this region and a longtime ally of the US and even a kind of quiet friend to Israel, the States of United pay attention. So let’s talk about this visit with Giorgio Cafiero, who is the CEO of Gulf State Analytics. Welcome back to the program.

GIORGIO CAFIERO: Good to be with you. Thank you.

INSKEEP: What made the president change his view of Saudi Arabia or perhaps, I should say, his approach to Saudi Arabia?

CAFIERO: I think there are a number of issues on the international stage that have occurred this year in a rapidly evolving environment, which has caused the Biden administration to determine that any moral cost of Biden making this trip to the kingdom is not going to be weighed more. the perceived benefits of this. And in general, the Biden administration understands that Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, will be the next king of Saudi Arabia. And they think this meeting between Biden and the leadership in Saudi Arabia has a lot to do with the White House simply coming to terms with reality and preparing for a future in which Mohammed bin Salman is on the throne.

INSKEEP: I’m thinking of a particular incident when you talk about practical needs that might outweigh the moral costs of re-engaging with Saudi Arabia. When the US was trying to rally the world to isolate Russia, the Saudis seemed less helpful than the US might have wished. And it immediately became clear that this is one of a number of reasons the US might need the Saudis.

CAFIERO: Well, yes. And intensifying great power competition is a very important part of the picture here. One of the reasons why Joe Biden will go to Saudi Arabia is to try to bring Riyadh a little closer to the US and other Western countries, geopolitical orbits. And this comes at a time when the US has been very concerned about Saudi Arabia, as well as other Arab states that are getting closer and closer to China and Russia. So I think this trip is very important from the point of view of the Biden administration’s efforts to really assert US influence in the Gulf region.

INSKEEP: So has the US had to drop its questions about the murder of a journalist, Jamal Khashoggi?

CAFIERO: Well, I’m not sure we can go so far as to say that the U.S. is going to drop this issue entirely. But it’s clear that the Biden administration isn’t making that kind of central to its approach to the crown prince. For all intents and purposes, we can say that Mohammed bin Salman, for the most part, basically, got away with that murder. And the fact that Joe Biden is going to Saudi Arabia this week and meeting with the crown prince really underscores that point. This really spells the end of any idea that the Biden administration will follow through on Biden’s pledge from 2019 to treat Saudi Arabia as a global rogue.

INSKEEP: I wonder if the itinerary of this visit illustrates another way in which the Saudis would like to make themselves useful to the US and its allies. What does it say when the president goes from Israel and the West Bank to Saudi Arabia?

CAFIERO: Well, that’s an important factor, too, it has to do with Saudi-Israeli relations and also Arab-Israeli relations in general. One of the ways the Biden administration is really selling this trip to the American media and the American public is by emphasizing that Biden going to Jeddah will be good for Israeli interests. While he is in Saudi Arabia and also when he is in Israel, before he reaches the kingdom, this subject of the Abrahamic Covenant will be very central to the discussions.

While Saudi Arabia has never had formalized relations with Israel—and I don’t think we can expect Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords—there is no doubt that Riyadh has been instrumental in the Arab region’s trend toward normalization. And Saudi Arabia has taken many steps toward some kind of unofficial normalization with Israel. And on this trip, I think Biden will definitely talk to the Saudis about some more incremental steps toward a de facto normalization. If Saudi Arabia can support other Arab or Muslim countries to enter into the Abraham Accords, it makes it much easier for those countries to establish full rights…

INSKEEP: Of course.

CAFIERO: …Diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

INSKEEP: The Abrahamic covenant, of course, brought several Arab nations into relationship with Israel. And you’re saying that the Saudis may not go that far, but they’ve certainly been unofficially friendly with the Israelis. So the United States now comes to the Saudis. There is a price for that. We mentioned, to some extent, the violation of human rights. But what else, if anything, do the Saudis need or want from the United States?

CAFIERO: Well, the Saudi leadership, obviously, has to face the fact that the Iranian nuclear talks could fail in severity. And that creates a lot of uncertainty in the Persian Gulf, as well as in the wider Middle East. So I think the Saudis will want the Biden administration to demonstrate strong US commitment to defending the kingdom in the face of what could be some escalating levels of Iranian aggression. I personally do not think that the Biden administration will win the trust of the Saudis in this regard. But I think many issues related to Iran are important to what Saudi Arabia will want from this meeting. We are also talking about bigger weapons – new arms sales on the line and also with an uncertain future in Yemen.

INSKEEP: Giorgio Cafiero is the CEO of Gulf State Analytics. Rate your analysis.

CAFIERO: Thank you.

