Global food prices are falling, but food costs in Asia may still rise
A worker carries wheat grains at a storage barn in Polykastro, Greece July 1, 2022. A truck unloads harvested wheat into piles at a wheat storage barn in Polykastro, Greece, Friday, July 1, 2022. Global food prices rose to a record after Russia's February 24 invasion disrupted grain and vegetable oil exports through Ukraine's Black Sea ports, adding to cost pressures from falling logistics and a rebound in consumer demand after the coronavirus pandemic.
Food prices around the world have fallen for the third month in a row, but prices are still volatile near historic levels in March, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
An economist at Nomura says Asia has yet to see the peak in food prices, which is likely to come in the July-September quarter.
Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia (formerly Japan) at the Japanese bank told CNBC that changes in food prices in Asia tend to lag behind global movements as governments impose subsidies and price controls to ease prices temporarily.
of FAO food price indexwhich tracks the monthly change in global prices of a basket of food commodities, fell 2.3% in June compared to a month earlier.
It was driven by falling international prices of vegetable oils, grains and sugar, but is still 23.1% higher than a year ago.
The FAO index in June stood at 154.2 points, the base period average price between 2014 and 2016, slightly below the 159.7 points read in March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Impact on Asia
According to Nomura, countries such as Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines and India are likely to see the highest growth in food prices in the second half of this year.
In a note published in June, Varma and her team said net food imports account for over 2% of the Philippines’ gross domestic product, the second highest in Asia (ex-Japan) Hong Kong. Food also occupies a high weight of around 35% of the country’s consumer price index basket.
South Korea and Singapore are also at risk as they rely heavily on food imports.
And while India is self-sufficient in wheat and rice, the country’s ongoing heat wave, a delayed monsoon and rising prices of other food items such as meat and eggs are likely to drive up prices.
Instead of imposing export bans, which distort food prices, Varma said governments should use “targeted forms of fiscal support” to help low-income people at this time.
“Lower-income families typically spend a large portion of their consumption on food, so it’s more important to protect them,” she said.
Wheat prices increase almost 50% compared to the year
According to the FAO food price index, prices of cereals under the wheat category fell 4.1% in June compared to May, but are still 27.6% higher than a year ago.
Wheat prices fell 5.7% in June, but were still 48.5% higher than a year ago as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia and Ukraine together constitute 28.47% of global wheat exports in 2020, the Observatory of Economic Complexity revealed.
Lower wheat prices were due to better crop conditions, seasonal availability from new harvests in the Northern Hemisphere and more exports from Russia, FAO said.
Vegetable oil prices fell the most, down 7.6% from last month. Palm oil prices fell as global supply increased, while weaker demand for sunflower and soybean oil also weighed on prices. Sugar prices fell 2.6% month-on-month as supply increased and demand contracted.
Meat prices at record levels
Meat and dairy consumers had less to cheer about.
Meat prices hit a record high in June, rising 1.7% from May and 12.7% from a year earlier, as supply continued to be constrained by the war. Bird flu outbreaks in the Northern Hemisphere also affected meat prices.
Milk was 4.1% more expensive than May and 24.9% more expensive than June last year. Cheese prices rose the most, boosted by stocks and a heat wave in Europe, the FAO said.
The FAO warned that while food prices fell in June, “the factors that drove global prices high in the first place are still at play.”
These include “strong global demand, adverse weather in several major countries, high production and transportation costs and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, coupled with uncertainties stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine, ” said FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero Cullen. in a statement.
Food prices are not likely to fall significantly over time, Nomura’s Varma said.
“Demand for some of these products is relatively inelastic,” she said, adding that a recession would not cause “a material drop in prices.”
