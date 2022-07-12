Eight candidates to fight the first round of the Conservative leadership campaign | Rishi Sunak





Eight candidates have entered the ballot for the first round of the Conservative leadership with Rishi Sunak pulling ahead with a host of new high-profile supporters. Sunak garnered endorsements from Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Matt Hancock on Tuesday. Behind him in the nominations are trade minister Penny Mordaunt, Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor, committee chair-elect Tom Tugendhat and foreign secretary Liz Truss. Other outside candidates also secured 20 nominations, the threshold to proceed with an hour before nominations closed. Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch submitted their nomination papers to Sir Graham Brady by 6pm. Sajid Javid, the former health secretary, withdrew from the race minutes before the announcement, saying the decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government had been difficult and he had set out values ​​and policies that I think are right for the future of our great country. . Javid did not endorse a candidate but said he would look forward to the debate and to seeing colleagues working together as a united Conservative party once the leadership election is over. The final race for nominations came from Nadhim Zahawi, who had launched his campaign the day before. Zahawi faced a difficult start to his campaign with questions over his tax affairs, which he denied and called a smear campaign. Rehman Chisti quit after failing to secure any nominations, calling it a bottom-up campaign that I ran personally with no campaign managers. He said he would think carefully about who to support. Earlier Shapps, the transport secretary, dropped out of the race and endorsed Sunak instead, and the home secretary, Priti Patel, announced she would not run. Thirteen MPs had publicly declared their support for Patel, including Education Minister Andrea Jenkyns and Justice Minister Tom Pursglove. Some have already endorsed a number of other candidates. All candidates must receive the votes of at least 30 MPs to pass the first ballot on Wednesday evening. All 358 Conservative MPs will vote in the first vote on Wednesday, while a second vote will be held on Thursday. More votes will be held next week until the shortlist is down to two finalists. There will also be two televised leadership debates next week, the first on Sunday 17 July on ITV at 7pm and the second on Monday 18 July on Sky News. Bob Blackman, joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said the aim was to get the competition down to two finals by July 21, before the start of MPs’ summer break. Around 160,000 Conservative party members will then choose the winner in a postal ballot, with voting taking place across the country. The winner will be announced on September 5th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/12/eight-candidates-to-fight-first-round-of-tory-leadership-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos