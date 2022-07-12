Biden goes to Saudi Arabia amid concerns and criticism

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

JERUSALEM Shortly after taking office, President Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to declassify their assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the Saudi government. Biden was eager to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for his closeness to the Saudis and cast doubt on the conclusion that the crown prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi, a contributing columnist to the Washington Post. Biden took a step that Trump would not, imposing sanctions and travel bans on Saudis linked to the assassination.

But Biden did not actually sanction the crown prince, the de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom. The apparent omission signaled an early decision by Biden that, despite his campaign promise to make Saudi Arabia a renegade and despite the country’s brutal human rights abuses, he would end up engaging with the country, according to officials. of the White House.

Biden now finds himself in an uncomfortable position as he visits Saudi Arabia later this week, trying to signal both that he values ​​the country as an ally and that he has significant reservations about the visit. That concern has created uncertainty about what exactly will be the outcome of the presidents’ four-day tour of Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Biden team, and President Biden himself, are confusing their articulation of why they are going, said Brian Katulis, vice president for policy at the Washington-based Middle East Institute. There seems to be almost a sense of bitterness about going. This is unfortunate because it sends a message to the region and makes the likelihood of success in their journey lower.

White House officials say the goals of the trips are clear: to help further integrate Israel into the region; to strengthen a fragile ceasefire between Saudi Arabia and Yemen; to bind Saudi Arabia, Israel and other Arab partners in a stalled nuclear deal with Iran; and to counter the influence of China and Russia in the Middle East.

Biden will sit face-to-face with the crown prince, but only as part of larger meetings with Saudi King Salman, who at 86 is the country’s nominal head, and leaders of other Gulf countries, they said. White House officials.

But when asked about the meeting last month, Biden said: It’s in Saudi Arabia, but not about Saudi Arabia. And so there’s no commitment being made or I’m not even sure; I think I’m going to see the king and crown prince, but that’s not the date I’m going to. They will be part of a much larger meeting.

Biden’s visit is part of his first trip to the Middle East since taking office. On Wednesday, Biden will arrive in Israel, marking his 10th trip to the country. He has long been an ardent supporter of Israel, often touting his relationship with its leaders dating back to Golda Meir, who was prime minister in the early 1970s.

On Friday, Biden will meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority. According to a senior White House official, Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq while in Saudi Arabia.

Engagement with Saudi Arabia, however, will be his trickiest diplomatic test.

Discussions about a possible presidential visit to Saudi Arabia began in February, when Biden told his national security team he wanted to visit the Middle East, a senior White House official said. During months of sometimes contentious internal discussions, Biden and his top aides concluded that the United States’ security and energy relationship with Saudi Arabia was too important to isolate the country, according to the White House official and two officials. other senior administration officials who spoke on bail. of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Still, Biden had reservations about meeting the crown prince, reluctant to reward a leader who has an extensive history of human rights abuses, according to two officials.

Biden sent Brett McGurk, his top Middle East adviser, and Amos Hochstein, his special energy envoy, to Saudi Arabia to determine whether a presidential visit would be warranted. By May, Biden and his aides had decided he would visit the country, the White House official said.

But Biden’s continued concern was reflected in his public refusal to acknowledge the decision, telling reporters in early June that he had no direct plans at the moment to visit Saudi Arabia.

The importance of US-Saudi relations came into sharp relief after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the United States and its allies to freeze imports of Russian oil, causing gasoline prices in the country to rise.

Saudi Arabia has so far increased oil production by only a limited amount, prompting top Democratic lawmakers to complain in a letter last month that its refusal to stabilize global energy markets is helping finance Vladimir Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine while causing economic pain to ordinary Americans. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have expressed only lukewarm support for the Western campaign to isolate Russia.

Biden hopes to change that, but the visit will require the commitment of an undeniably tough regime. According to human rights activists, Saudi authorities regularly repress and torture dissidents and human rights activists. The country does not tolerate public worship by followers of religions other than Islam and even discriminates against Muslim minorities, and its judges punish people suspected of having sex outside of marriage, activists say.

The crown prince has implemented modest reforms, such as allowing women to drive. But the Saudis’ brutal record was marked by the 2018 killing of Khashoggi, who investigators have concluded was killed and dismembered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Human rights activists have criticized Biden in part because the White House has not scheduled a press conference for the Jiddah visit, which would have allowed him to air his criticisms on Saudi soil. Some Democratic senators asked Biden to set conditions for his meeting with Mohammed, including admitting wrongdoing for Khashoggi’s killing and making progress on a fragile ceasefire in the Yemen war.

Saudi attacks against Yemen relied on US support

Biden and his aides defend the administration’s record of Saudi Arabia, pointing to the Bidens’ moves to declassify the US intelligence report on Khashoggi’s murder; impose sanctions on Saudis linked to the assassination; encouraging the Saudi-Yemeni ceasefire; and reverse Trump’s blank check policy toward the kingdom.

In a column published Saturday in the Washington Post, Biden said the main goal is to ensure that Saudi Arabia does not fall into the orbit of a hostile power. We must counter Russian aggression, put ourselves in the best possible position to defeat China, and work for greater stability in an important region of the world, Biden wrote. To do these things, we must engage directly with the countries that can affect those outcomes. Saudi Arabia is one of them.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said administration officials had been in contact with the Khashoggi family, although Biden personally had not. Sullivan said Biden would make a big statement on his vision for the Middle East before the trip ends.

Asked if Biden regretted his comments promising to make Saudi Arabia a pariah, Sullivan said no.

The president has expressed no regrets for his statements, Sullivan said. He focused on his view that the United States has important interests to advance and protect, including the partnership with Saudi Arabia, and among others the need to increase the prospects for peace in the region.

As a candidate, Biden pledged to restore US global leadership on human rights after the Trump era and said he found little redeeming social value in the current government in Saudi Arabia. Given such comments, even some of the president’s top aides initially held reservations about the trip.

But once in office, Biden found himself battling a rising China for global influence while seeking to fend off Russia’s growing aggression. At the same time, Biden has taken a political hit from the sharp rise in the price of gas, although it has declined in recent days.

McGurk, a longtime Middle East hand who was deeply involved in the fight against extremists in the region, was instrumental within the administration in arguing that Saudi Arabia was too important to isolate. Sullivan has also long pushed for increased engagement with the kingdom, as has Hochstein, whose influence and portfolio have grown tremendously in recent months, White House aides said.

OPEC Plus countries announced last month that they would increase production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, a modest acceleration of existing plans to reverse pandemic-related output cuts. But the decision is seen by many energy analysts as likely to have only a modest impact.

Biden’s broader priorities in the Middle East have been unclear, as he took office determined to avoid getting bogged down in the entanglements of regional diplomacy that had entangled previous administrations.

Biden made it clear that countering China was his administration’s main foreign policy goal. This was reflected inside the White House, where directorates overseeing the Indo-Pacific region and China were expanded compared to those offices in past Democratic administrations, and fewer seats on the National Security Council were allocated to staff working on the Middle East. according to officials familiar with the strategy.

But pretty soon, it became clear that simply staying away was not an option.

Just months after Biden took office, a violent conflict erupted in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas. After 11 days of fighting, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire, but it took a series of diplomatic activities, including more than 80 phone calls and contacts between US, Israeli and Arab officials and six direct conversations between Biden and then-Israeli Prime Minister . Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The crisis eased, at least temporarily, but it did little to clarify Biden’s longer-term goals in the Middle East.