Thousands of engineers and skilled workers in Ukraine are out of work after a dozen major aerospace companies were destroyed or damaged by Russian bombing.

Another attack took place on the night of May 25 when the Russian air force fired four long-range cruise missiles at the Motor Sich aircraft engine factory in Zaporizhzhia. Motor Sich is more than 100 years old and has extensive experience in the production of turbofan, turboprop and turboshaft engines. The company has customers in about 100 countries, to which in better times it sent up to 300 engines a year.

The Russian defense ministry claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was carried out to ensure that the Motor Sich no longer had the ability to mount unmanned combat vehicles (UCAVs) and their engines.

A few years ago, Turkey reached a framework agreement with Ukraine for a long-term partnership in combat aviation. The agreement called for the Ukrainian armed forces to purchase Bayraktar BTB2 MALE UCAVs (ready-to-use and complete) and for Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar to purchase Ukrainian-made engines for the Aknc drone and other types.

Aknc made its debut at the international show at Teknofest Azerbaijan at the end of May, with an prototype that had flown 1,000 nm non-stop from Turkey. Two Ivchenko-Progress AI450 motors power the 3,000-pound drone. The turboshaft version of the engine has proven itself in a dozen upgraded Mi-2 helicopters.

Motor Sich tried to produce rotorcraft and UAVs under foreign licenses, as well as its own designs, but the effort did not bear fruit. A more successful program involved the refurbishment of Mil Mi-2 and Mi-8 helicopters in service. Because the designers kept the original gearboxes (although some were “strengthened”), installing more powerful engines resulted in better flight performance in hot, high altitude conditions.

Meanwhile, Motor Sich gained the ability to produce rotor blades for the Mi-24 attack helicopter, allowing the Ukrainian armed forces to return a dozen helicopters to airworthiness on the eve of the Russian invasion and use them with some success against Russian targets. the enemy. . Apparently, this contributed to the Kremlin’s decision to drop bombs on the factory in Zaporizhzhia.

Motor-Sich TV3-117 engines power the upgraded Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters. Although the TV3 was developed by lead designer Izotov at Klimov in St. Petersburg, some of its evolutionary descendants came from the Ivchenko-Progress design house in Zaporizhzhia, where Motor Sich also bases operations.

Russia remained the largest customer for Ukrainian-made jet engines and Antonov jets until 2014, when the government in Kiev banned all military and effectively high-tech exports to its eastern neighbor. The move prompted the Kremlin to ask domestic companies to take over support for the military’s Antonov An-124 cargo ships and large cargo planes and their Ivchenko-Progress D18T turbofans. Klimov also established a second TV3 production line in St. Petersburg (product designation VK2500), while Moscow-based Salyut mastered the production of the Ivchenko-Progress AI222 turbofan for the Yakovlev Yak-130 armed aircraft trainer.

Today, the assembly of TV3 and AI222 series takes place in parallel both in Russia and Ukraine. Motor Sich sells its products in many countries operating Antonov, Mil and Kamov designs.

Motor Sich was heavily criticized by the US for exporting heated AI222-25F turbofans to China. These engines power the Hongdu L-15 supersonic aircraft, the trainer for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force of China (PLA). An evolved version of that engine could power a light transport aircraft intended for the PLA Navy. The previous generation Chinese K8 Karakorum trainers have WS-11 turbofans, which are licensed copies of the Ukrainian AI25TLK.

Responding to American critics, the government in Kiev took several steps to slow the progress of Sino-Ukrainian defense cooperation. At the same time, it offered Western partners the opportunity to buy Ukrainian aerospace products, but they refused.

With sales in Russia banned and no orders from the West, Motor Sich began to seek closer cooperation with China. In 2017, Beijing-based Skyrizon Aviation acquired a major stake in Motor Sich with the promise to invest $250 million in existing facilities and help set up a new factory in Chongqing.

The latter would undertake production of several Ivchenko-Progress models, including the AI222 and D436. The latter powers the Antonov An-148/158 regional jets and could potentially replace the General Electric CF34-10A in the Comac ARJ21, to reduce China’s dependence on American technologies and supplies.

Alarmed by the potential results, the White House placed Skyrizon on the Military End User (MEU) list and urged the Ukrainian government to take action. Consequently, Kiev prevented the Motor Sich from falling into Chinese hands. In retaliation, Skyrizon sought $3.5 billion in compensation for the botched investment deal, then escalated the figure to $4.3 billion.

In 2020-2021, the Ukrainian government nationalized the aircraft engine plant “to return Motor Sich to the Ukrainian people”. Soon after, it offered 50 percent of the shares to Turkey. As with many other attempts to raise funds for the ailing aerospace industry, this effort also failed. Due to insufficient investment and orders, Antonov aircraft are difficult to produce in significant numbers, despite the fact that the An-132 and An-178 prototypes have successfully undergone flight tests, and the An-140/148/ 158 saw a revenue service with Russian, Ukrainian and Cuban airlines. Now, after the Russian bombing of Motor Sich, as well as the Antonov facilities in Kiev and nearby Gostomel (Russian assault troops destroyed the flight test base there), the future prospects for the Ukrainian aviation industry look darker than ever.