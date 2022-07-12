Biden’s Middle East trip aims to preserve a relatively calm moment in the regionExBulletin



Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden will be in the Middle East this week, where he will meet with 11 regional leaders. It is his presidency’s first trip to the region, prompted in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the spike in oil prices it has caused.

No grand strategic deal appears to be in the works, but the White House says the president hopes to build ties between the countries and support what it says is a more stable region than it was a few years ago.

The Middle East is relatively quiet, but just barely. The seven-year war in Yemen with hundreds of thousands dead of violence and deprivation has seen a three-month ceasefire between Iran-backed and Saudi-led forces. Although there is frequent violence between Israelis and Palestinians, it is nothing like last year’s war in Gaza. Iranian-backed attacks on Iraq and US retaliation have remained low.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday that the region is more stable now than when Biden took office. it said the US wants “A region with more stability and less wars that can attract the United States”.



Amr Nabil / AP

And oil is flowing from the Gulf to the world, unlike energy supplies from Russia and Ukraine. The administration has urged Gulf countries to keep oil supplies high as gas prices have risen in the US and midterm elections approach. Although they say the trip is not about oil, White House officials point out that “energy security” is one of the topics.

The president is expected to announce steps to counter Iran by expanding ties between Israel and Arab countries. He will try to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s support for the Yemeni ceasefire.

And overall, Biden is expected to seek to get all the leaders he meets to help keep pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.

The meetings begin in Israel on Wednesday. Then Biden will go to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet with the Palestinian leadership. From there, he will attend an Arab regional summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with the Saudi leader along with leaders from Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

Perhaps the main drama will come on Friday or Saturday, when Biden is expected to meet face-to-face with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman along with his ailing father, King Salman, who is 86.

The meeting with Saudi leaders means the administration is turning a page

When he ran for president, Biden called Saudi Arabia “a traitor” for its human rights record and escalating war in Yemen, while former President Donald Trump was defending the monarchy. The Biden administration made public the US finding that Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

But with high gas prices in the US and several regional security issues at stake, the US and Saudi Arabia have things in common that they both want to talk about. This meeting will take him to the highest level breaking the ice, as one analyst says.

The US has asked Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to increase oil production. It is praising the monarchy for agreeing to the Yemen ceasefire and wants to continue that one of Biden’s main foreign policy promises was to end the war there.

The meeting itself is a victory for Mohammed bin Salman, who is trying to repair his image and attract Western investment to the kingdom so it can be less dependent on oil sales. He will also ask the US to resume some arms sales that Biden has suspended because of the war in Yemen.

And while the Saudis may not be ready to open full relations with Israel, as Biden might want after the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain under the Trump administration’s Abraham Accords, they may be willing to agree to some deals for overflight rights for Israel and more cooperation. for security issues.

The US is keen to ensure that Saudi Arabia does not intensify its ongoing ties to China and Russia. China seeks to expand its influence in the Middle East and buys a lot of oil. Russia, which depends on oil exports now hampered by sanctions over the war in Ukraine, may look to Saudi Arabia to keep oil supplies tight so that Western countries feel the pain.

But there is a trade-off for closer ties to royalty. Biden will help rehabilitate the reputation of a country that has crushed dissidents at home and killed civilians in Yemen. Human rights advocates want Biden to speak about these issues publicly, putting pressure on the kingdom. Biden does not promise to do so, but he is aware of the controversy and said last weekend that it will uphold human rights on the agenda.

The Palestinians hope to be a US priority and fear Arab leaders will leave them behind

Biden plans to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Wednesday or Thursday. The White House says this will be to deepen channels with the Palestinians that were almost completely cut off under the Trump administration, which took some major steps in Israel’s favor.

To help the Palestinian Authority with cash, President Biden is expected to announce US funding for Palestinian hospitals that had been cut by Trump. Biden is expected to reiterate US support for a two-state solution for peace with Israel and an independent Palestinian state side by side, something Trump had called into question.

Abbas is worried about the Arab summit in Jeddah and wants his counterparts not to go too far in building relations with Israel until Israel ends its occupation of the Palestinian territories. Palestinian leaders see this as one of their best sources of pressure on Israel.

The White House says it is constantly looking for ways to build a foundation for new peace talks even if the parties are too far apart now to hold them.

One issue Biden may not address is the May killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli military operation. The United States has said the bullet that killed her likely came from Israeli troops, and her family has asked to meet with Biden, but tells NPR they haven’t heard back. Israel says it is still investigating whether the bullet came from its own troops or militants.

Israel is in transition, but wants security for Iran and new connections in the region

President Biden first went to Israel nearly 50 years ago and considers himself a strong supporter of the Jewish state. Most Israelis express faith in Biden, but they gave Trump higher ratings in 2019. Trump made notable moves to favor Israel, such as endorsing its claim to Jerusalem by moving the US Embassy there.

Israel is in a prolonged period of political turmoil. In November, it will hold its fifth election in just over three years. Biden will meet with interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a relatively moderate figure in a country dominated by the right.

Lapid will likely seek to ensure that Israel is kept up to date and has input on any potential revival of the Iran nuclear deal. That deal would allow Iran to do business with the world again if it restores restrictions on its nuclear program.

Iran’s leaders deny the existence of Israel and periodically threaten to attack Israel. Israel which analysts widely believe possesses undisclosed nuclear weapons says it will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. It has been blamed by Iran for killing scientists and sabotaging facilities in Iran.

Biden wants to help “integrate” Israel into the region, which means closer ties with Arab countries. And as he meets with Israeli leaders and visits the country’s Holocaust memorial, Biden will remind Israelis and Americans of his commitment to the country’s security.