Russians block exits from occupied Melitopol amid increasing number of Ukrainian missile attacks





Russian soldiers stand guard in the main square of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, Ukraine, on June 14. (Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) Russia has blocked exits from the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol for the second day in a row, according to the city’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov. Russian forces were “so afraid of a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine that they covered themselves with thousands of civilians as human shields,” said Fedorov, who is not in Melitopol. The whole city has been held hostage,” he added. Fedorov said the Russians had closed the checkpoint at Vasylivka, the main crossing point for civilian traffic trying to reach other parts of Ukraine. On Monday, Fedorov said the Russians had blockaded the western part of Melitopol, trapping “tens of thousands of citizens of the residential area”. Like parts of the neighboring Kherson region, Melitopol has seen attacks by Ukrainian forces far behind the front lines in recent days. The head of the regional administration in Melitopol, appointed by Russia, Yevgeniy Balitskiy, said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government had “turned into ISIS: they blow up bridges, carry out attacks on public figures”, an apparent reference to the assassination of reported. attempt against a local pro-Russian official, Andriy Siguta, whose car was blown up. “It won’t change anything,” Balitskiy said. “The people of the Zaporizhzhia region have already made their choice…The liberated part of the Zaporizhzhia region will become part of [the Russian Federation] through a referendum”. Fedorov has claimed heavy casualties in a Ukrainian attack on a Russian garrison in Melitopol on Saturday night, saying the occupying forces “don’t know where to put the bodies of the dead Russian soldiers”. “Forensic doctors don’t want to cooperate and don’t issue death certificates because they don’t want to cooperate with the Russians,” Fedorov said. Last week, Fedorov said there had been more than 30 attacks on a single military base outside the city. CNN could not confirm the extent of damage or casualties caused by Ukrainian attacks against Russian forces in the area.

