MGM Resorts International becomes an official partner of MLB Players, Inc.

The first-of-its-kind partnership gives player groups marketing rights to MGM resorts and promotional opportunities for individual players

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced a multi-year agreement to become an Official Partner of MLB Players, Inc., giving the company use of the MLB Players brand and group marketing rights. The partnership also provides hospitality benefits to MLB players with MGM Resorts properties serving as host locations for a variety of MLB player-related events.

“This new partnership strengthens our commitment to the sport of baseball in the US and around the globe,” he said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorships, MGM Resorts. “We welcome the opportunity to host MLB players at our world-class resorts and create unique player experiences for our valued MGM Rewards members.”

“As a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, MGM Resorts is an ideal business partner for us. This collaboration reinforces the importance of leveraging gamers to facilitate marketing initiatives,” said Xavier D. James, Chief Operating Officer of the Major League Baseball Players Association. “We look forward to growing this valuable and strategic relationship in the years to come.”

Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts can use the rights to the MLB player pool in a wide range of print and digital promotions, advertising and sweepstakes in the US. China AND Japan. Additionally, MGM Resorts will become a participating hospitality space partner of MLB Players, Inc.’s Players House. in the All-Star Game each season. MGM Resorts will also become an “Official Offseason Destination” of MLB players through programs that offer benefits for staying at MGM Resorts properties.

MLB players will also have opportunities to enter into individual ambassadorship agreements to promote MGM Resorts through appearances, social media posts, autographed memorabilia and advertising.

“This agreement puts Major League Baseball players in partnership with a company that is synonymous with best-in-class hotels and entertainment,” said. Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. “MGM Resorts’ global presence will also help strengthen the loyalty between baseball’s international fan base and our players.”

About MLBPlayers, Inc.

MLBPlayers, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Major League Baseball Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams and serves as the group’s exclusive licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the PlayersChoice licensing program and the PlayersChoice Awards, which benefit those in need through Major League BaseballPlayersTrust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation created and run entirely by Major League Baseballplayers. Follow @MLBPlayersInconInstagramANDI tweet.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, outstanding live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a wide range of dining, nightlife and entertainment offerings. minority. MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognized resort brands in the industry. The Company’s 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers online sports betting and gaming in the US through leading brands in the market, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Via “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. MGM Resorts’ global employees are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl at I tweet and Facebook AND Instagram.

CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA :

MLBPlayers, Inc.

Silvia Alvarez

(646) 285-1819

[email protected]

MGM Resorts

Marc Jacobson

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International