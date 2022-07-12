Denver International Airport will receive $60 million for terminal and baggage improvements





DENVER (KDVR) FOX31 spoke with a federal official about a billion dollar grant awarded to dozens of airports across the country. DIA is receiving about $60 million from that grant. So what does this mean for travelers at Denver International Airport? Shannetta Griffin is the FAA’s associate administrator for airports. She oversees all airport security-related programs and grants, including that $1 billion grant from last years infrastructure bill. This is a huge shot in the arm for airports and travelers across the country and here in Denver. Griffin said this kind of funding comes once in a lifetime. That’s pretty significant for an airport the size of Denver, because they’re projecting a capacity of 100 million passengers a year, Griffin said. Denver luxury apartments plagued with problems, tenants given 30-day notice to leave

The bill aims to upgrade terminals and make state-of-the-art upgrades to improve the experience for travelers and modernize 85 airports, including DIA. This approximately $1 million that we are giving this year will help airports build terminals that are sustainable, provide access to disadvantaged communities, provide ADA access and also make sure there is competition at these airports, Griffin explained. She said this money is only part of the distribution, a total of $5 billion over five years. Denver Airport to get a new baggage system DIA officials say the money will go toward upgrading the baggage system, now at the end of its more than 20-year-old life. It will take five years to complete and will help ensure a smooth check-in process for passengers. This system will really help passengers see the efficiency, a greater efficiency in how that system works, Griffin said. According to at the White House, no US airport ranks in the top 25 airports worldwide. Officials hope this move will change that. Here is a statement from DIA officials about this grant: We are excited to receive this grant money from the FAA, which will help us replace parts of our baggage system where TSA checks bags before baggage is carried on the plane. The existing infrastructure has been in existence for more than 20 years and is nearing the end of its life. The new equipment will be more energy efficient and have the ability to process bags faster, allowing DEN to accommodate future passenger growth. Currently, DEN screens 12,000 bags per hour and the system operates nearly around the clock, making it essential for DEN to upgrade equipment and provide a secure and efficient system for TSA and our airline partners. Although the improvements will be out of public view, they are critical to the operation of the baggage system and will help ensure a smooth check-in process for passengers. The work will take approximately five years to complete as DEN has to upgrade the equipment in small sections in order to meet the operational needs of our airlines and passengers. As DEN prepares for 100 million passengers in the next 8-10 years, upgrades and upgrades to the airports existing infrastructure will be essential. These grant funds will have a significant impact on our progress towards improving infrastructure and preparing for the future. Denver International Airport



