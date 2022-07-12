Catholic peacemakers bring hope amid world crises // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame

virtual conference, “Catholic Peacebuilding in Times of Crisis: Hope for a Wounded World.” held from June 20-23, was an intensive four-day exploration of Catholic engagement on a wide range of topics from the conflict in Ukraine and Congo and the peace processes in Colombia and South Sudan to the refugee crisis, reconciliation and climate change . of Catholic Peacebuilding Network (CPN)whose secretariat is located at the University of Notre Dames Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies within the Keough School of Global Affairswas the main sponsor of the conference, along with 28 co-sponsoring organizations, including two Vatican entities: the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and Caritas Internationalis.

The conference attracted over 1,000 registrants and featured more than 80 presenters from more than 30 countries. Speakers and attendees represented a wide range of some of the world’s most important peacebuilders, including Church leaders, scholars, peacebuilding specialists and other practitioners.

The conference included a special message from Archbishop Garbriele Caccia, permanent observer of the Holy See at the UN. Mentioning the vital role of international institutions in building peace, he noted: Achieving a positive peace based on justice and development is beyond the capabilities of any state, however powerful. . . . To make progress towards this goal, states must act together, choosing cooperation over competition.

IN her keynote speech, Sr. Alessandra Smerilli, secretary of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, noted that, in the face of today’s interconnected crises, the Catholic Church and other faith-based actors are uniquely positioned to promote an integral approach given the presence of them in contexts at many levels of society. from local to global, and many sectors, including education, healthcare, governance and more. Citing the Holy See’s Action Platform Laudato si as an example, she said: By listening, connecting, collaborating and empowering communities around the world, we hope to bring locally owned transformation with a global spotlight.

Cardinal Charles BoThe Archbishop of Yangon and president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences warned that, in parts of Asia, democracy faces a fight for survival against insurgent authoritarianism and called on Myanmar’s military junta not to execute opposition leaders, which he said it would mark a new low for this already brutal, barbaric, inhuman and criminal junta.

Hope in times of crisis, he said, comes from seeing the image of God in the other, acknowledging that while their customs, culture, language, food or religion may be different from mine, it is in that diversity that we can find unity and, through this, discover hope.

IN a panel on women’s leadership in peacebuilding, Myla Leguro (MA 10), who specializes in Christian-Muslim peacebuilding for Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in Mindanao, Philippines, noted that women are socialized not to participate and are largely invisible in local governance and peace processes. Therefore, CRS works with other civil society organizations, especially women’s groups, to develop spaces for dialogue and strengthen women’s capacity to develop their own peace, security and development agendas that respond to the needs of women and communities. affected by the conflict.

Pandemic restrictions prevented the conference from being hosted in person by the Colombian bishops’ conference and Javeriana University, as originally planned. Colombia, along with the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and the Philippines, were the focus of one panel on the role of the Church in peace processesmoderated by With. (ret.) Susan Page, the first US ambassador to South Sudan. Josefina Echavarra Alvarez, director of the Peace Agreements Matrix at the Kroc Institute, the official third-party monitor of the implementation of Colombia’s 2016 peace agreement, said successful peace agreements require a comprehensive, multi-level approach and can fail when people in place. level see the agreement as an elite compact. Monsignor Hctor Fabio Henao, director of the government relations office of the Colombian bishops and past president of the official National Council for Peace, Reconciliation and Coexistence, agreed. He said religious leaders played an important role in helping to engage the wider population in official negotiations, ensuring that the voices of victims and their demands for transitional justice were included in the peace process and promoting forgiveness and reconciliation in a society. deeply polarized by decades of war.

The Kroc Institute’s Gerard Powers, who directs Catholic Peacebuilding Studies and serves as CPN coordinator, said the conference demonstrates that the Catholic Church it’s a peacebuilding church that prevents violent conflict, limits and stops it when it occurs, and promotes reconstruction, healing, and reconciliation after the violence ends. But, he added, we know there is much more the Catholic community can do to realize its full peacebuilding potential.

The full conference program is available here and the full list of collaborators is available here. Videos of nineteen conference sessions are available here.

Jena OBrien and Emily Wang contributed reporting to this story.