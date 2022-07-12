Robert Juliat Oz tracks points for New Zepp Kuala Lumpur – PLSN

Robert Juliat is very proud to announce that the famous Zepp range of premises in Asia has invested in more RJ equipment with the addition of 6 RJ Oz 600W LED spots, delivered to the new Zepp Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Zepp Kuala Lumpur is a multi-purpose venue with a seating capacity of 2m414 which hosts concerts, comedy, music, drama and seminars.

Oz equipment was specified by Yukiteru Hayashi of Sogo Butai and supplied by Total Solution Marketing Pte Ltd, RJs partner for Malaysia.

The following RJ Oz outlets were selected as the best matches to meet the various requirements of the venue requirements and the types of shows that Zepp KL conducts. The flexible features of RJ equipment will be greatly appreciated by our tracking operators, says Arnan Rahman, Senior Manager for Zepp KL. I can’t wait to see what amazing stages they will pull off on various stages with these amazing quality lights. I am very honored that our hall can use such famous equipment that was born from 103 years of historical development.

The Oz follow-ups are mounted on a platform 10 m above stage level with a throw distance of approximately 25 m. Unlike other locations in Kuala Lumpur, operators are happy to have six tracking points to operate from instead of just two or three, Rahman says. They enjoy the fact that the following points are located high above the audience seats and equipped with a chair so that they can operate in a comfortable position. They also commented that the Oz drops have such a quality, smooth and beautifully bright light that they are just a joy to handle.

The Oz is so well calculated ergonomically that even subsequent operators who have not used the same type of model are able to handle it so easily, confirms Hayashi. It is worth noting that Oz uses an LED source, which means that there is no need to change bulbs and it saves energy. We are delighted to have access to Oz, which is economical and ecological at the same time. No wonder Oz is rated among the popular places in Japan. Naturally I chose Oz for Zepp KL, as I did for Zepp Fukuoka, Zepp Haneda and KT Zepp Yokohama.

Robert Juliat equipment has long been a favorite of Zepp sites, with a large number specified and installed by Sogo Butai over the years. Zepp sites were among the first to adopt the original LED fixtures from Robert Juliat with RJ’s first Aledin LED profiles and Fresnels installed at Zepp Fukuoka, KT Zepp Yokohama, Zepp Haneda, Zepp Namba and Zepp DiverCity, closely followed by the RJ ZEP and Tibo at Zepp Osaka Bayside, Zepp Fukuoka, KT Zepp Yokohama and Zepp Haneda.

RJ Dalis 860 cyclorama equipment has also been installed at Zepp locations in Namba, Nagoya and DiverCity, as well as Zepp Osaka Bayside, Zepp Fukuoka, KT Zepp Yokohama and Zepp Haneda. In addition to Oz tracking points at Zepp Fukuoka, KT Zepp Yokohama and Zepp Haneda, Sogo Butai has also installed RJ Victor tracking points at Zepp locations in Namba, Osaka Bayside, Nagoya, DiverCity and Sapporo.

Robert Juliat has been extremely successful at all Zepp venues, confirms Yukiteru Hayashi. But we really love the result of Zepp Kuala Lumpur, it’s really the best Zepp I’ve ever seen. We are so proud to be able to work for him during the pandemic, even as a small part of the role.

I want to emphasize that, thanks to so many parties involved in the construction of this hall, despite one of the most difficult situations caused by the pandemic, it feels like such a rewarding blessing that it was finally realized with such success, concludes Rahman. . Although the hall opened only a month ago, the spaces are already full by December.

I would like to thank Mr. Hiroo Nakayama, among others, for designing such an operator-minded scene. In my mind, this philosophy of thinking not only about the performers and the audience, but also about the operators, is related to that of Robert Juliat, which makes the devices so comfortable and enjoyable to use with their honest qualities . I’m sure the success of this place will only continue to grow, thanks to all these honest features of the Robert Juliat equipped bar itself.

Further information from Robert Juliat: www.robertjuliat.com

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Photo Caption: Six Robert Juliat Oz follow the newly installed points at Zepp KL