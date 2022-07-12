International
International news: US women’s national teams open round with 10-2 win over Canada to advance to 2022 World Games semifinals
The US Women’s National Team (WNT) closed out the opening round at the 2022 World Games with a 10-2 (five innings) victory over No. 3 Canada on Monday night to take the No. 1 in Group 1 with a perfect win Record 3-0.
Team USA will meet Australia in the semifinal round tonight at 7:00 PM CT with the winner advancing to the gold medal game scheduled for Wednesday, June 13 at 8:00 PM CT.
Here is the World Games schedule for the rest of this week:
|date
|Start
|end
|round
|The sessions
|Place of development
|12-July-22
|4:10 p.m
|21:00
|training
|2 Games: Semi-Finals
|Hoover Met Stadium
|13-July-22
|10:00 am
|3:00 in the afternoon
|training
|2 Games: Placement games
|Hoover Met Stadium
|13-July-22
|4:10 p.m
|6:00 p.m
|training
|2 Games: 1 Game – 3rd Place
|Hoover Met Stadium
|13-July-22
|20:10
|20:30 in the afternoon
|ultimate
|1 Game: Finals/Medals Ceremony
|Hoover Met Stadium
Recap of last night’s game below courtesy of USA Softball…
*****
With fans packed inside Hoover Met Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. for another Red, White and Blue evening, Team USA posted its third straight tournament win after a 2-for-2 day at the plate by Dejah Mulipola and a combined effort in the district from Jaylyn Ford AND Megan Faraimo.
Starting in the circle was Ford who unleashed a quick 1-2-3 in the top of the first as Canada’s defense returned the favor in the bottom of the frame to keep the score knotted, 0-0.
However, the Eagles did not sit still for long Hannah Flippen in the bottom of the second followed by a double from Kinzie Hansen and a single by Mulipola would give the USA a two-run lead before a fly out and two strikeouts ended the at-bat.
Remaining dominant in the circle, Ford retired the Canadian offense in order to top the third with two K’s and a ground out to send Haylie McCleney at the plate for a doubleheader to ignite a spark for the US offense. Adding fuel to the fire, the Florida Gators duo Amanda Lorenz AND Schools talk sent back-to-back home runs to extend Team USA’s lead to 3-0.
A clutch of bags and a strikeout would put two quick outs on the board with runners on second and third, but a walk to Mulipola and a bases loaded hit by pitch for Taylor Pleasants would add another run to the US lead.
With runners on each base, Michelle Moultrie came in to send a fielder’s choice to the shortstop, who bounced the ball off Hansen’s helmet and onto the field, while allowing another run to speed home to put the USA on top, 5-0 .
Canada answered in the top of the fourth with a leadoff single, followed by a home run over the left field fence before Faraimo took over pitching duties with no outs and a runner on first.
Zoned out, the U.S. defense flashed leather with a 4-6-3 double play up the middle to record two quick outs before Lorenz tracked down a deep fly ball to left field to limit the damage by slicing USA lead, 5-2. .
Team USA would look to go down quietly in the bottom of the inning after a line out and strikeout, recording two quick outs, but a walk to Echols followed by a home run off the bat of Flippen would decide two more on the board for the Eagles in the bottom of the 4thth.
Adding to the rally, Hansen drew a walk to give the USA another base runner before a double by Mulipola advanced Hansen home to put Team USA on top, 8-2.
Fueling the fun, Pleasants followed suit with a two-run shot over the left-field fence to extend the USA lead, 10-2, before a groundout put the USA back on the defensive with the run-rule influence.
Proving superior in the final three plays of the game, Faraimo and the USA defense wasted no time with three quick outs to seal a 10-2 (five innings) victory against Canada.
Seven of the nine American hitters recorded a hit in the win with Pleasants and Mulipola each collecting three RBIs followed by Flippen with two. Ford took control in the circle for the first three innings of the game with five hits in the win, while Faraimo kept Canada’s offense off base until the final six outs.
Team USA’s 2022 World Games gold medal campaign continues tonight as the Eagles head into the semifinal round against the No. 2 of Group 2, Australia.
Click here for more information about the 2022 World Games. To see standings between Group 1 and Group 2, visit WBSC.org.
Fans can tune into the semifinals and medal rounds on CBS Sports Network with live stats available at USASoftball.com.
