One of the leading coffee creamer brands is bringing Christmas or Grinchmas to mugs everywhere starting this July with three festive flavors

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing its legacy of delighting coffee and ice cream fans this season, International Delight is bringing the magic of the holidays back to an ice cream aisle near you! The beloved brand of coffee creamers, in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, is spreading joy and delicious flavors with a festive line of holiday ice creams featuring one of the season’s most iconic characters: The Grinch! Best of all, the creams are on the shelves now and available during holidays. You read that right: Grinch fans and Creamer Nation, get ready for Christmas or Grinchmas in July!



Dr. Seuss Enterprises



New international Grinch themed holiday creams



International Delight is known for offering limited-time deals on bold, quirky, and iconic flavors, and this batch of holiday ice creams is certainly no exception. Featuring The Grinch’s wry grin on every bottle, the brand is delivering not one, not two, but three party-worthy flavors sure to make your heart grow three sizes:

New Gingerbread Cookie Dough: The newest flavor is sweet butterscotch and brown sugar with hints of ginger and cinnamon. It’s like eating dough out of a bowl!

Peppermint Mocha: The classic holiday staple is back and better than ever, promoting a new recipe that's also delicious chocolate AND magical mint.

Frosted Sugar Cookies: The fan-favorite cream is back on the shelves, delivering a sweet, smooth, soft flavor reminiscent of Santa's favorite holiday cookie.

One of the leading coffee creamer brands in the country, International Delight has become synonymous with flavor innovations and inspired blends, and lives up to its reputation with this latest release. The Grinch-themed cream line is just the latest in the brand’s exciting pop culture-inspired collaborations over the years, which have previously included Buddy the Elf-inspired creams, Fruity PEBBLESCOCOA NICKELSAND Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“At International Delight, we aspire to create space for celebration in every cup of coffee by offering exceptional and delicious cream flavors throughout the year and especially during the holidays,” said Callie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing for International Satisfaction. “With our latest partnership, International Delight is introducing three delicious ice creams to our flavor-obsessed fans along with the nostalgia of the season’s most beloved fairy tale,”How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’. These flavors are sure to warm the hearts of even the meanest and greenest Grinches out there!”

“At Dr. Seuss we love working with partners who help our classic characters appear in new and unexpected places,” said Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “Pairing The Grinch with his holiday-themed ice creams is a great way to sweeten up those Grinchy holiday mornings. Who doesn’t feel like the Grinch sometimes during the holidays? The team at International Delight has done a great job of injecting both The Grinch’s Weird Stuff. -The fun and sweetness in these holiday treats.”

All three Grinch-inspired creams feature International Delight’s new, modernized packaging, which premiered across its entire product line earlier this year. Featuring dynamic, tasteful photography and a sleek new logo, these boldly sparkling bottles are sure to bring some yuletide cheer!

Now through December, International Delight Grinch Coffee Creamers will be available in 32 oz. bottle with an SRP of $3.99 IN leading retailers nationwide. Be sure to get your hands on all three flavors… before the Grinch does!

International Delight is committed to bringing delight to coffee and cream lovers through the continued release of these one-of-a-kind collaborations. Check out the international delight Web page or follow the brand Instagram, Facebook, TIK Tok, AND I tweet to stay up to date with all the latest delicious news.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight has transformed cups of coffee into moments that inspire joy, self-expression and togetherness through distinctive cream flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer to the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled pleasure at every point and turn the room they leave for creamers into room for party. Bringing people together with flavors that inspire joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available in grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets nationwide. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a certified B corporation, Danone North America is committed to creating economic and social value by nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong brand portfolio includes: Activia, DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, evian, Happy Family Organics, Honest to Goodness, HorizonOrganic, International Delight, Light + Fit, Oikos, Silk, So DeliciousDairy Pa, STK, Two Good, WallabyOrganic and YoCrunch. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 manufacturing locations across the US and Canada, Danone’s mission in North America is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone America’s North B Corp status, visit https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children’s entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child’s imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Global efforts include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visitSeussville.comor followInstagram.

