Reliable information a matter of life and death UN chief tells Security Council |
Communication is not a side issue or an afterthought, he said during the first high-level debate dedicated to the importance of strategic communications, calling it central to the success of all our work.
He recalled his pledge of 2016 when he was sworn in as Secretary General, for him we communicate better about what we do, in ways that everyone understands.
We need a fundamental reform of our communication strategy, improving our tools and platforms to reach people around the world, Mr. Guterres stated, noting that the Organization has since embarked on an ambitious Global Communication Strategy.
Weapons of war
The landscape in which UN peacekeepers operate is more dangerous today than at any time in recent memory; Geopolitical tensions at the global level echo at the local level; conflicts are more complex and multi-layered; and international discord often translates into heightened tensions on the ground, the UN chief said.
In addition, peacekeepers are facing terrorists, criminals, armed groups, many with access to powerful modern weapons and a vested interest in perpetuating chaos, he continued.
The weapons they use are not only guns and explosives. Misinformation, disinformation and hate speech are increasingly being used as weapons of war with a clear intention to dehumanize so-called others, to threaten vulnerable communities as well as peacekeepers themselves and even to give open permission to commit atrocities, Mr. Guterres said.
Deadly misinformation
Strategic communications are critical for all UN peacekeepers to achieve their multifaceted mission of protecting civilians and preventing violence; securing ceasefires and protecting political solutions; and investigating and reporting on human rights violations while ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers and the communities they serve.
Here’s why strategic communication is a top priority within Action for Peacekeeping+ initiative, he explained.
We know that disinformation is not just deceptive, but dangerous and potentially deadly, he said, fueling violence against UN peacekeepers, mission staff and partners, turning our blue flag from a symbol of security into a target for attack.
Fake news spreads fast he noted, hindering UN missions from their life-saving and life-changing work.
The UN chief cited a fake letter on Facebook in Mali that alleged peacekeepers were collaborating with armed groups.
It went viral and was picked up by the national media, causing hostility and resentment towards our peacekeepers, making their vital job of protecting civilians that much more difficult.
Disinformation is not only misleading, it is dangerous and potentially deadly the head of the UN
Evidence-based communication
Credible and human-centered strategic communication is one of the Organizations’ best and most cost-effective instruments to counter this threat, he told the Council.
More than just tamping down harmful liesengaging in tailored two-way communication builds trust itself as well as political and public support strengthens understanding among the local population about our missions and mandates and in turn, strengthens our peacekeepers’ understanding of the concerns, grievances, expectations and hopes of the local population.
Furthermore, it can create a safe space for reconciliation and allow peacebuilding to work, as well as provide women, youth and civil society greater access to peace processes.
But to be effective, emphasized Mr. Guterres, it must be evidence-based, based on verified data, open to dialogue, rooted in narrative and delivered by credible messengers.
Concrete actions
To improve strategic communications in peacekeeping, he outlined six concrete actions being taken, beginning with the adoption of a whole-of-mission approach between uniformed and civilian components for networked field communications.
Second, he said mission leaders must ensure that strategic communications are fully integrated into their planning and decision-making.
Third, missions should be provided with guidance and training, including the sharing of best practices. Fourth, the best tools should be used to combat misinformation, misinformation and hate speech.
Fifth, he called for continuous monitoring of UN information campaigns, to assess their effectiveness.
As we live in an increasingly digital world, Direct person-to-person communication often remains the most powerful way to build trust and against false narratives, Mr. Guterres said.
Finally, he called for better strategic communications to strengthen accountability and end misconduct, including the fight against sexual exploitation and abuse.
MONUSCO / Ndeye Khady Lo
International solidarity
Amid growing threats and challenges, we must all play our part for UN peacekeeping to succeed, the Secretary-General said.
The United Nations should play a more intentional role as an information actor in conflict settings[and] is seen as a trusted resource by facilitating inclusive dialogue, calling for the removal of harmful words, holding leaders to account, and promoting voices of peace and unity.
He concluded by asserting that Member States are crucial partners in this critical effort.
The plague of fake news
Force Commander for the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) explained that an anti-mission sentiment prevailed in parts of the restive country, where armed groups control large swathes of territory.
Now, more than ever, an effective force depends on a stronger communications strategy, said Lt. Gen. Marcos De S Affonso Da Costa.
Fake news, spread through texting and social media, is hard to distinguish from reality and will soon be virtually undetectable.
