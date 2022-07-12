Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Pacific Islands Forum

South Court Auditorium

Eisenhower Executive Office Building

5:40 p.m. EDT

Vice President: Thank you Mr. Prime Minister. It is my honor to join you and thank you for inviting me to participate in this gathering.

Prime Ministers and Presidents, Mr. Secretary General, distinguished guests, I am honored to be with you today, even though virtually.

The history and future of the Pacific Islands and the United States are inextricably linked.

We have historical ties from generation to generation, and common struggles for freedom and liberty.

We share deep bonds between our people. And we are proud in the United States that there are 1.4 million people here who have Pacific Islander heritage, many of whom reside in my home state of California

And as a Californian, I know firsthand the incredible contributions Pacific Islanders have made to our culture and to our country. And we celebrate them, of course, as an integral part of American history.

The United States is a proud Pacific nation and has an enduring commitment to the Pacific Islands, so President Joe Biden and I seek to strengthen our partnership with you.

We understand that in recent years, the Pacific Islands may not have received the attention and diplomatic support that you deserve. So today I’m here to tell you straight: We’re going to change that.

Last year, President Biden was the first president of the United States to address this forum. Secretary of State Blinken traveled to Fiji this year and launched our Indo-Pacific Strategy. And in the months and years ahead, we plan to build on this foundation.

We will significantly deepen our engagement in the Pacific Islands. We will begin a new chapter in our partnership—one with an increased American presence, where we commit to working with you in the short and long term to take on the most pressing issues you face.

In recent months, we have discussed many of these issues with you. We consulted widely and honestly. The result is a series of actions that respond to your priorities and, we believe, will facilitate our commitment going forward.

As a start, the United States will begin the process to establish two new embassies in the region: one in Tonga and one in Kiribati. We will also appoint the first United States envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum. We will bring Peace Corps volunteers back to the region. And USAID is taking steps to expand its footprint to include re-establishing a regional mission in Suva, Fiji.

All these steps will enable us to increase our commitment and develop and deliver concrete results.

Today, I am also pleased to announce that we plan to triple US funding for economic development and ocean sustainability for the Pacific Islands.

We will ask the United States Congress for an increase from $21 million a year to $60 million a year for the next 10 years. Sixty million dollars a year for the next 10 years.

These funds will help strengthen climate resilience; invest in marine planning and conservation; and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; and enhance maritime security.

I heard you talking about the South Pacific Tuna Treaty. Regarding that treaty, we believe that it is a cornerstone of our political and economic cooperation and we await the conclusion of the negotiations.

I want to especially thank Monica Medina, our Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, for her work on this issue and her leadership. She is with you in Fiji today.

President Biden and I consider our relationship with all of you to be a true partnership and a friendship based on mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual benefit.

We will engage transparently and constructively, meaning we will listen, collaborate and coordinate every step of the way. We will also work to empower a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum, which will strengthen your voice on the world stage as we continue to work together.

We will also better coordinate our efforts with allies and partners. And to do that, we recently launched Partners in the Blue Pacific, which includes Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and, of course, the United States.

All this work recognizes that our partnership with the Pacific Islands spans a wide range of issues.

With regard to the climate crisis, for example, you are on the front lines of an existential crisis for our entire planet. But you are on the front lines and the world’s emissions have a huge impact on your nations.

The evidence, of course, is that sea levels are rising. The coral reefs that protect your islands and encourage fishing are bleaching. And ocean warming is accelerating.

That’s why, as we work with the world to reduce emissions, we’ll continue to partner with you to build resilience, support adaptation, mobilize climate finance and ensure the sustainability of fisheries and marine resources.

We also intend to expand our general economic relationship with you.

As part of this, we will pursue infrastructure projects that are sustainable, high-quality, climate-friendly and, most importantly, do not result in insurmountable debt.

We will continue to stand with you to address the COVID-19 pandemic and work with you to prepare for the future.

We will also continue our leadership in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing because we know it destroys fisheries and coastal states like yours.

We also want to build on our existing work together on food security, maritime security, education and disaster relief.

All of this work together represents a broad agenda, but each of these issues is incredibly important to this region and to the United States.

And there is one final principle that I believe should guide our work.

In this region and around the world, the United States believes it is important to strengthen the rules-based international order—to protect it, promote it, and build on it.

These international rules and norms have brought peace and stability to the Pacific for more than 75 years – principles that emphasize that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected; principles that allow all states, large and small, to conduct their affairs without aggression or coercion.

At a time when we see bad actors seeking to undermine the rules-based order, we must stand together.

We must remind ourselves that maintaining a system of laws, institutions and common understanding – well, that’s how we ensure stability and, indeed, prosperity around the world.

We will continue to work with all of you, and all of our partners and allies, to create new rules and norms for future borders based on our shared values ​​of openness, transparency and fairness.

All of us gathered here, we – we understand that there is a lot that we can do together. We have a strong foundation. And we will build on this and start a new chapter, all in the spirit of partnership, friendship and respect.

President Joe Biden, I, and our entire administration look forward to working with you as we chart our shared path together.

This meeting is extremely important for the United States. And so I thank you again for the opportunity to reach out to you and be with you. And I thank you.

END 5:50 PM EDT