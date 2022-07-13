Biden heads to Middle East for meetingsExBulletin

President Biden is heading to Israel and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in his first visit to the Middle East as president for meetings he says he hopes will help advance regional security and stability.

ARI SHAPIRO, PRACTICE:

What does President Biden hope to accomplish when he leaves for the Middle East tonight? Well, for one, he’s looking for ways to ease high gas prices here in the U.S. And the president says he’s looking for more stability in the Middle East, like a ceasefire in the disastrous war in Yemen and a way to prevent violence between Israelis and Palestinians from the stew. We are joined by three of our Middle East correspondents who are covering this trip. Asma Khalid and Daniel Estrin are in Jerusalem, and Fatma Tanis in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Good to have you all here.

Daniel Estrin, Byline: Hello.

Asma Khalid, byline: Hey.

Fatma Tanis, Byline: Hello.

Khalid: Thanks for having us.

Shapiro: Asma, I want to start with you as the White House correspondent. What is leading President Biden to make this trip now?

KHALID: You know, the president is not coming to this region with grand plans. There is no talk of brokering a historic peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis. This is a kind of tuning trip. You know, the White House has a pragmatic view of the region. She has said many times that her goal is to promote a safe, stable Middle East that does not erupt into violence. But, you know, I want to point out, Ari – that this trip comes 18 months into Biden’s presidency, as he’s already gone to Europe and Asia, other parts of the globe. And it seems later than some of his recent predecessors, which to me signifies the de-prioritization of this region in this administration. They believe the US role is different in the Middle East than it was 20 years ago at the start of the Iraq war. You know, that being said, the analysts I’ve talked to see an immediate boost. They say that if it were not for the Russian occupation of Ukraine and rising oil prices, it is not really clear that the president would go on this trip at this special moment.

SHAPIRO: All right – low expectations. What does Biden hope or expect to get out of the trip?

KHALID: You know, there’s pressure on the president to show that he’s doing as much as possible to lower gas prices. And one way to do that would be to meet with the Saudis and convince them to release more oil. But I should mention, experts have very little expectation that this trip will actually lead to Americans paying much less at the pump. And the president has also publicly insisted that this trip is not about oil. He says it’s about regional stability and encouraging Israel’s integration in the region. And, you know, part of that, no doubt, has to do with isolating Iran and making sure that other powers, whether it’s Russia or China, don’t dominate the region. But, you know, I also want to point out, Ari, that the president really believes in the power of face-to-face negotiations. And on this trip, he is expected to meet 11 leaders from the region in just a few days. And it will be interesting to see if there’s any kind of tangible progress that he’s able to get out of those meetings.

Shapiro: This is a large number in a short time. Let’s talk about what other leaders want to get from Biden. Daniel, President Biden will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas. What does he want?

ESTRINI: Yes. Abbas wants many things that Biden may not be able to fulfill. First of all, the Palestinian president wants assurances that the Palestinians will not be left behind when Biden advances Israel’s relationship with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia. Abbas also wants Biden to reverse many of Trump’s policies that favored Israel and harmed the Palestinians. Abbas, for example, wants the US to reopen the diplomatic offices to the Palestinians that Trump closed in Jerusalem and Washington. It will be really difficult for Biden to make this trip.

You know, Abbas also wants Biden to promise any kind of horizon for Palestinian independence. Biden will offer words and support, but he is not resuming a process of peace. So he will announce some economic gestures, we are told, for aid to Palestinian hospitals. And the US is also encouraging Israel to declare its steps to the Palestinians. They will announce building permits for Palestinian buildings in the West Bank. Israel is thinking of giving the Palestinians faster internet – so economic steps – and that’s it.

SHAPIRO: Biden meeting with interim Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, as Israel is in political turmoil with another election scheduled for November. What will they focus on? And is there really much that can be done when there is so much uncertainty about the future of Israeli politics right now?

ESTRIN: There is a lot of uncertainty. And so what they will do is they will issue a joint statement of principles on the future of relations between the countries in the coming years. But really, what it’s also about is that Biden is just trying to make a good impression on Israelis. You know, Trump had a lot of support from the Israelis. The Israelis are still raising Biden. And Lapid and Biden have something in common, which is that they are both political moderates facing elections, both facing the possibility of right-wing populists returning to power.

SHAPIRO: Let’s go back to Saudi Arabia. Fatma Tanis, you are in Jeddah, where Biden will sit in on a summit of Arab leaders, which was scheduled before Biden’s visit. The focus of this part of the trip is the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia. What are the Saudis looking for there?

TANIS: You know, Ari, this is a big moment for Saudi Arabia and its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Amid ongoing criticism of the kingdom’s human rights abuses, it’s a kind of validation for the crown prince that he needs this kind of engagement on the world stage to fulfill his grand plans to modernize his country, which he calls it Vision 2030, and to make Saudi Arabia less dependent on oil sales. He really needs investment from countries like Silicon Valley, for example. And so the Saudis will really be looking to prove the kingdom as a strategic partner for the US

And, of course, a great thing on the Saudi agenda is Iran. You know, in recent years, the Saudis and other Gulf countries have struggled with what they see as inconsistent US policy in the Middle East. And they feel like they have had to deal with Iran themselves at times, including during attacks on their soil, without the US coming to their defense. And on the issue of the war in Yemen, the Saudis appear to be at an impasse there after years of fighting. The UN says hundreds of thousands of civilians have died and the Saudis may now be looking for a way out. At the same time, they are likely to be interested in buying more weapons from the US, which Biden suspended because of what they had done in Yemen.

SHAPIRO: So if this is a certificate of Mohammed bin Salman, Asma, how does the administration explain what seems to be an 180 real?

KHALID: That’s a good question, Ari. We’ve seen a change in tone, a change in rhetoric from the president. And he’s had a real delicate balancing act. There are a number of regional strategic priorities that are important to the Saudis, which are also important to this White House. Take, for example, Yemen or Iran or even energy. And, you know, at the same time, the president remains under a lot of pressure from human rights groups in the country, as well as from fellow Democrats within his own party, who question why exactly he’s going to Saudi Arabia . And so over the weekend, the president tentatively defended his decision in an op-ed in the pages of The Washington Post. He wrote that his goal from the beginning had been, quote, “to reorient, not to destroy, relations with a country that has been a strategic partner for 80 years.”

SHAPIRO: OK. Well, we have talked about what can come out of Israeli-Palestinian meetings. What about in Saudi? Fatma, what could be reasonable expectations for the agreements that could be reached in that round of meetings?

TANIS: Right. You know, as Asma mentioned earlier, this is basically a visit to maintain relative stability in the region right now. So we will see efforts to maintain the Yemeni ceasefire that has been going on for three months. All sides will come together around what the US calls a strategy to contain Iran. And for relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, we have seen small steps here. There is no expectation at the moment for major announcements, but they will be built on the progress that has already been made. On the oil issue, you know, the Saudis are already producing close to their capacity. They can’t do much more. Thus they will try to stabilize the oil market. But again, analysts say this is unlikely to change prices at the pump much.

And, of course, there are human rights—the Saudi activists I’ve talked to who live abroad because they can’t speak freely in the kingdom. For them, this visit is a big blow to the cause of human rights. You know, they say they’re worried about how the crown prince will act next and whether that will encourage him. They’ll be watching for Biden to raise human rights while he’s here in Saudi and also how the president will interact with the crown prince — you know, if he’s going to be friendly. And that’s something the world will be watching too.

SHAPIROExBulletin’s Fatma Tanis, Asma Khalid and Daniel Estrin. Thanks to all three of you.

TANIS: Thank you.

KHALID: Thank you, Ari.

ESTRIN: Thank you.

