Mega-review finds 50 ways to appreciate nature
There are more than 50 ways to assess the environment, but most research and policy-making focus on only a handful of methods. These include counting species and estimating the replacement cost of a service provided by nature. However, valuing nature in purely monetary terms can also be harmful to people and the environment, according to the world’s largest environmental assessment.
Policymaking largely ignores the many ways in which nature matters to people, especially indigenous people and low-income communities, says the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Science-Policy on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).
For example, in proposals for hydroelectric dams, the needs of affected communities are often seen as secondary to those of urban consumers, especially if communities are required to relocate, resulting in the loss of livelihoods and being forced to change their way of life. , the report. gene.
The world’s failure to properly value biodiversity has caused a long-term decline in a range of services the environment provides, Anne Larigauderie, an ecologist who heads the IPBES secretariat, said in reports released on July 11. The capacity to pollinate crops, or regulate water, has been declining for 50 years, she said.
There is strong evidence that valuing nature based on market prices is contributing to the current biodiversity crisis, said Unai Pascual, an economist at the Basque Center for Climate Change in Leioa, Spain, at the launch in Bonn, Germany. Many other values are ignored in favor of short-term profit and economic growth, added Pascual, who co-chaired the assessment.
A summary for policy makers was adopted by 139 governments on July 8. The full assessment report is expected to be released before the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which will be held in Montreal in December. This meeting is expected to adopt a new set of objectives and indicators for biodiversity conservation.
Nature studies
Eighty-two researchers from around the world, with areas of expertise spanning the sciences, social sciences and humanities, identified 79,000 studies in environmental assessment and found that their number has increased by 10% per year for four decades. But these studies also rarely lead to policy changes. The researchers selected 1,163 of the studies for in-depth review and found that only 5% of these cases had recommendations adopted by decision makers.
Half of the studies selected for in-depth review used biophysical indicators, such as the number of species or the amount of forest biomass. Another 26% used monetary indicators, such as how much it would cost if pollination had to be done by humans, or the amounts governments pay farmers to maintain biodiversity on farmland.
Only one fifth of the studies assessed biodiversity according to sociocultural criteria. What they did included studies on the importance to people of a sacred place; and research on the value one places on the place one grows up. Sociocultural values do not necessarily have a numerical quantity, or a price tag. The value of sanctuaries does not need to be converted into dollars or euros, Sander Jacobs, one of the IPBES authors and an ecologist at the Nature and Forestry Research Institute in Brussels, said at the report’s launch.
The report’s authors found that most studies do not take multiple values into account, even when evidence shows it leads to better environmental outcomes. The team found that few scientists consult or involve the people who live and work in regions of high biodiversity. Only 2% of studies reviewed in depth reported doing so. And only 1% involved people in all steps from the design of a study to its publication.
We need to build coalitions of scientists from different disciplines. But science also needs allies, says Pascual. Scientists must be humble and invite those who represent other ways of knowing. Such a coalition can provide a solution-oriented approach to the biodiversity and climate crises.
