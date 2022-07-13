International
The cookies will stay: Changing the face of the terminal, the restaurant coming to Fort Wayne International Airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Call it young, new The Fort Wayne International Airport Experience.
In a few years, you’ll be able to reach the expanded screening areas on the ground floor, pass through a larger TSA security checkpoint, and then take the escalator up to the second floor where you can relax in a restaurant while waiting for your flight, WANE TV learned during an exclusive interview with Scott Hinderman, executive director of Fort Wayne Airports.
It won’t go back to the old days when you could take the family out for Sunday dinner at Baer Field and watch the planes arrive and depart.
But the 40,000-square-foot expansion — bringing the total area to nearly 160,000 square feet — is needed to accommodate the larger planes flying into Fort Wayne and could even attract increased flights, Hinderman said.
“By doing this project, we’re going to make sure we can keep and maintain the existing service that we have,” Hinderman said at the construction site Tuesday. “As the smaller planes are moving away and we’re on the bigger planes, we should be able to accommodate what we have, but of course we’re working with the airlines on future destinations as well as frequency on our existing routes. .”
“While there are no guarantees in life, I have no contract with any carrier to serve city Z, Y, Z, we are certainly working towards, with the airlines, some additional destinations once we are done with this project. ” Hinderman continued.
Western construction, which includes the entrance gates on the ground floor and Gates 5-10 on the upper floor, began in June 2021 and should be completed in a two-year time frame. The cost for this renovation is about $55 million and is covered by a mix of local, state and federal grants, and includes the connection, Hinderman said.
Sometime this September, gates 8, 9 and 10 will open.
Renovations that include a new expanded seating area at the American Airlines and Allegiant check-in desks on the first floor are already done. The western expansion will add two new gates, but three more because Gate 10 will be a double, accessed by an expanded enclosed outdoor walkway, Hinderman said.
When the new gates open, Gates 5, 6 and 7 will be closed for renovations. The windows in the passenger seating area will extend another 14 feet toward the runway area, eliminating the need for so many passengers to stand when boarding takes place, Hinderman said. Renovations are currently underway at United’s and Delta’s check-in areas.
The eastward expansion that will begin when the westward expansion window closes is expected to cost about $50 million, of which $13.8 million was just awarded as part of a $1 billion federal allocation through the Infrastructure Act for infrastructure improvement projects. airport terminal. If there’s enough money, there could also be changes to the baggage claim area, Hinderman said.
In that expansion, gates 1-4, now ground-level boarding, will be raised to allow boarding on the second floor, Hinderman said. This is the area where the new restaurant is planned. Hinderman said some passengers worried they might miss their flight will be able to come and relax at the restaurant before their flight.
The expansion to the east will also include improvements to TSA security screening, expanding an area that can be somewhat cramped when large numbers of passengers arrive. Overall, the airport will update HVAC equipment, Hinderman said.
Not only are passenger numbers returning to 2019 pre-COVID levels of 400,000 per year, but aircraft flying into Fort Wayne are increasing. The planes are no longer typically 50 seats, but often seat between 66 and 76 passengers, Hinderman said. With larger aircraft comes the need for larger gates, hence the need for expansion.
The renovations cover the terminal, Hinderman said. The runway infrastructure is in good shape to handle our activities and future growth, he added.
Solar power may be a thing later, but for now residents may be interested to know that the airport parking lot is net zero. This means that energy saved during the day is used at night, he said.
One thing that won’t change?
Volunteers say hello and cookies when you get home.
