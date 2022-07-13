Pratt & Whitney pursues transformation through digitization

Pratt & Whitney’s embrace of digitalization and data sharing throughout its organization has led to more manufacturing efficiency, less waste and better alignment with suppliers and customers, according to Jeana Thomas, the company’s vice president and global chief of information. In a pre-show interview with AIN, Thomas added that Pratt’s digitization efforts have also made employees’ jobs simpler and faster to complete and empowered them to make critical production and business decisions more easily. .

At the same time, P&W continuously engages with its suppliers and customers to help them automate their processes and, increasingly, work together to create design, supply chain, support and operational improvements by sharing clues, according to Thomas. Not only does this effort help create efficiencies for everyone across their businesses, it helps eliminate human error, she said.

Like most large companies, P&W has been working to drive digitalization for many years. “We’ve had a long history of digital tools distribution,” Thomas said. But today there are many areas where P&W feels that increased digitization and automation will make its business even more efficient and responsive to the customer, allowing OEMs and its entire supplier base to become more adaptable and flexible. agile to market demands.

Internally, P&W strives to make its factories and parts supply facilities as fully digitally connected as possible. The 1.2 million square foot turbine manufacturing plant P&W plans to open in Asheville, North Carolina, in the fourth quarter of 2022 will become its most connected and automated plant ever. All of the facility’s machines will be digitally connected within the first year of operation, resulting in “data flowing to employees across the shop floor, [providing] ‘Industry 4.0’ skills, said Thomas.

By moving beyond the traditional approach of siled and sharing data with its suppliers to work collaboratively on part designs, P&W’s design process has become faster and more efficient, she said. Sharing parts data across the company’s design, manufacturing and inventory operations allows its manufacturing and supply processes to become more automated and leaner, particularly in additive manufacturing, producing less waste and reduced CO 2 emissions. Part data sharing also ensures that P&W can provide “the right part, at the right time, in the right place, to meet our commitment to the customer,” Thomas said.

Additional supply chain benefits arise from P&W’s interactive supplier portal. The portal makes administrative procedures easier and allows P&W to extract part standards data from suppliers. Knowing the exact standard for each part and ensuring two-way sharing of part design and production demand data improves part quality predictability and parts delivery reliability for everyone.

That data also informs P&W’s support operations, including the state-of-the-art, integrated supply chain support center P&W said in March it will build in Bangalore. Production and parts availability data hold a key to P&W’s effort to create “a global supply chain ecosystem” highly attuned to customer requirements, Thomas said.

So does the large engine parts configuration database in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which is part of P&W’s Customer Oriented Results and Excellence (CORE) operating system, she said. . Along with predictive maintenance algorithms in the ERP system, the parts configuration data that identifies every part in every P&W engine model helps enable CORE’s predictive lifecycle management (PLM) module to deliver to customers of the company’s predictive maintenance services.

The engine health monitoring functions provided by the Advanced Engine Diagnostics and Monitoring (ADEM) platform in Pratt’s EngineWise suite of aftermarket and MRO services have also proven critical to the company’s predictive engine maintenance capabilities. Together, the CORE PLM module and ADEM allow P&W to offer customers a piece of the engine “trend monitoring and troubleshooting, and maximize uptime,” she said, thereby enhancing customer maintenance planning.

The EngineWise Portal offers customers another P&W digital product designed to make it easier to access engine maintenance information. Designed to automatically scale its screen to the available screen size and definition of any device and viewable through any popular web browser using standard browser controls, the cloud-based interactive electronic technical publication (IETP) of P&W displays technical data stored on a DVD or external drive.

P&W’s efforts to ease the work of employees through digitization include other cloud-based services aimed at reducing workload. A service is a “knowledge-driven dashboard,” according to Thomas. This dashboard provides access to monthly billing information and a workflow tool designed to reduce the manual labor involved in billing operations. Another cloud-based service allows employees to manage contracts. The portal offers “a contractual registration system which has integrated and consistent ways to manage negotiations and administration,” she said.

Any attempt to advance digitization represents a major internal cultural shift, according to Thomas. “I absolutely believe that digitization is critical to attracting the right talent in the future,” she said. “We’re making sure we’re improving it across the organization and together with our customers.”