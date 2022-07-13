On Wisconsin magazine wins numerous awards in international competition





It’s WisconsinThe University of WisconsinMadison’s alumni magazine has won four awards in the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Circle of Excellence competition, including a gold award in the best magazine category. The world’s leading higher education institutions compete for the annual awards, and the 2022 competition attracted more than 4,500 entries, a CASE record. In Wisconsin other winners were Preston Schmitt, who received a gold award for his feature story I, the Food Delivery Robot; Dean Robbins, who received a Gold Award for his profile of children’s author Avi Wortis, A rocky road to literary success; and Danielle Lamberson Philipp and Bryce Richter, who received a bronze award for their photo illustrations in How I survived the pandemic. In Wisconsin aims for the highest standards of journalism, says associate publisher John Allen. Writers, photographers and designers have the space to express themselves in style, resulting in a publication that surprises and delights readers while keeping them informed. The 123-year-old magazine is a collaboration of the Wisconsin Foundation and the Alumni Association, University Communications and University Marketing. CASE judges praised its bold yet clean design, fantastic photography and very strong writing. Schmitts I, The Food Delivery Robot vividly chronicles a journey across campus from the robot’s perspective. Schmitt imagines the thoughts of Unit 6E151 as he delivers a lunch order to the On Wisconsin staff while crossing the busy streets. Preston uses the techniques of short-story writers to create a psychologically believable character obsessed with getting the job done despite the many dangers, says “On Wisconsin” co-editor Robbins. He brings the robot to life on the page while shedding light on an everyday miracle at UWMadison. On a rocky road to literary success, Robbins profiles a UWMadison student who battled a neurological disorder while becoming one of the world’s most famous children’s authors under the pen name Avi. Dean creates a vivid portrait through well-chosen anecdotes, revealing quotes and critical commentary, says co-editor Niki Denison. It delves into Avis’ unique creative process to show the effort that goes into writing a seemingly effortless novel. How I Survived the Pandemic profiles UWMadison students who invented their own ways to navigate campus when COVID-19 shut down in-person instruction. Photographing the subjects proved challenging under pandemic conditions, so Richter and Lamberson Philipp came up with the creative solution of combining photos with illustrations. Bryce couldn’t go into the residence halls or classrooms to photograph the students, but he was able to bring them safely into his studio, Denison says. He and Danielle decided how each subject should pose for a photo, and then she filled in illustrations to show them with musical instruments, sports equipment and other props, providing compelling images to match the students’ accounts of life during pandemic. In Wisconsin also won three awards in the recent Milwaukee Press Club Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism competition. Art director Danielle Lawry and illustrator Mathias Ball received a gold award for best cover design Psychedelic wonder drug. Schmitt won a bronze award for best art critic How the humanities building went wrong and another bronze for the best personal profile for Behind the scenes on Capitol Hill.

