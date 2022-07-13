



A study of the value of international agricultural research by the US Agency for International Development shows a return of $8.52 in economic impact for every dollar invested. | Download this photo. Economists study the impact of international agricultural research on American universities Report: Benefits include higher income, more food July 11, 2022 By Pat Melgares, K-State Research and Extension news service MANHATTAN, Kan. An economic analysis of the impact of international agricultural research and development conducted at American universities over 40 years shows that every dollar invested provides a return of $8.52 in economic impact. Kansas State University agricultural economist Timothy Dalton is reporting results from a study of projects completed between 1978 and 2018 and funded by the United States Agency for International Development through it. Cooperative Research Support ProgramAND Nurture the innovation labs of the future. The research examined USAID projects representing an investment of $1.24 billion to support agricultural development and improve food security worldwide. Those projects returned $10 billion in economic impact, according to Dalton. Much of the work has been done by agricultural scientists at US land-grant universities. These university-funded programs positively impact the most vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income countries, Dalton reported. Those living in poverty on less than $5.50 a day receive 78% of research benefits, and nearly 30% of those receiving benefits live in extreme poverty on less than a net daily income of $1.90. Dalton and Keith Fuglie, an economist with the USDA’s Economic Research Service, co-authored a paper documenting the high return on investment in agricultural research and development. Theirs the report is now available online from Cambridge University Press. Agricultural productivity is one of the most powerful tools we have to promote food security and equitable economic growth in low-income countries, Fuglie said. When you increase agricultural productivity, you are improving the incomes and well-being of some of the world’s most malnourished and poorest people. The authors found what they called high-return investments in areas such as integrated pest management technologies; new varieties of cereals and legumes; and in mitigating post-harvest losses through improved storage practices. University investments in international agricultural research have yielded significant benefits for reducing poverty and improving nutrition for these low-income populations, Fuglie said. Dalton said international research also offers benefits to American taxpayers. We currently face insect pests in US sorghum production that occurred in southern Africa in the 1980s, (and) in Latin America and the Caribbean during the early 2000s, he said. When these pests appeared in the US, we were able to hit them head-on with the knowledge we generated about farmers in those other countries. He added that agricultural research targets two segments of the population in low-income countries: farmers who are just getting by and consumers in urban areas who allocate 70-80% of their budget for food. When we combine these two populations, we see that (agricultural research) is lifting a broad population out of poverty, Dalton said. This is what makes agriculture so different from many other investment alternatives. Investments in agriculture affect the population widely through higher incomes or cheaper food. Investing in agricultural research and development takes time, (but) persistence pays off. More information about this USAID-funded research and its findings is available online from K-States Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Collaborative Research on Sorghum and Millet.

