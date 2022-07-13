



Months after the highly criticized slaughter of more than 1,400 white-sided dolphins in the Faroe Islands, a temporary Annual hunting quota of 500 has been decided by the Faroese government in what activists call a farcical decision. Faroese Fisheries Minister Rni Skaale said the quota was meant to ensure sustainability. We have a right to hunt, he told the Guardian, but added that there is an obligation to protect the country’s resources: We must use everything sustainably. The quota is expected to be implemented at the end of July and the government says it represents a fraction of the 80,000 whales and dolphins estimated to be in the North Atlantic. It will be in force until 2024. In recent years the box was unique in its size. Since 1996, an average of 270 white-sided dolphins have been killed in the Faroe Islands per year, including 1,428 killed last year. In that period, there were only three other years where more than 500 dolphins were killed in 2001, 2002 and 2006. This announcement by the Faroese government is farcical, said Sally Hamilton, director of marine conservation charity Orca. What the Faroes have done is formalize something that was previously informal by sanctioning the slaughter when it was never clear how many dolphins would be killed each year if any at all. She added: The Faroes have become a slaughterhouse for marine mammals and the country seems unconcerned about the international outrage and condemnation it is causing. Skaale insisted that the 500 quota was justified. It will prevent a hunt like last year’s, he said. Some of the 1,428 white-sided dolphins killed as part of a four-century-old traditional hunting technique that drives the marine mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and gills. Photo: AP Steve Jones, head of partnerships at Orca, said the announcement set a quota for killing Atlantic white dolphins rather than traditional ones. Quarrelas is well known the annual slaughter of pilot whales was a smoke and mirrors operation. He said: To set a quota is to formalize a hunt that did not exist as a traditional hunt before, and which polls have shown the people of the Faroe Islands do not want. It is a worrying trend towards a hunt that is not sustainable. There is no market for white-sided dolphin meat. The massive massacre last year sparked an international outcry but also revealed opposition at home. A poll published after the slaughter showed that while 83% of islanders supported the killing of pilot whales, 53% were against extending it to white-sided dolphins. Even the companies came out against the killings. The islands’ largest salmon farming firm, Bakkafrost, released a declaration saying that the slaughter was completely unacceptable. In February, the Faroese Aquaculture Association, a body representing fish farmers, called for a complete ban on the killing of white-sided dolphins. The Faroese government says it will review the quota in 2024, using updated information on dolphin populations from North Atlantic Marine Mammal Commission which represents the four whaling countries in the region Norway, Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

