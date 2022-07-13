Braid: Is Danielle Smith already in the running to become Prime Minister?

Article content
Pierre Poilievre is widely considered a contender to win the federal leadership of the Conservative Party on September 10.
If this is true, Danielle Smiths chances for the premiership look very good on October 6.
If this is true, Danielle Smiths chances for the premiership look very good on October 6.
Her campaign, just as aggressive, is aimed at a narrower and more accessible group of voters than Poilievre faces in the far-flung federal party.
Smith also appeals to many UCP members who are increasingly angry with Ottawa, while adding dramatic Alberta responses inspired by Quebec’s march to autonomy.
It works for him so far.
On Tuesday, Smith received $175,000 and nearly 5,000 signatures of party members to enter the UCP leadership race with a typical splash.
The party requires three equal installments of $50,000 from candidates, all paid before the vote. There is also an additional payment of $25,000 as a bond for good behavior.
Smith paid the entire tab immediately, a clear sign to other candidates and the party itself that she has strong fundraising appeal.
(One reason for stiff payouts, in fact, is for candidates to show the central party that they can raise money.)
Signatures of party members are also crucial. A candidate must submit at least 1,000, including 200 from each of the five provincial areas of Edmonton, Calgary, North, Central and South.
This is a difficult challenge for some candidates. They have agents rushing around Stampede events, asking people to sign up. Some friendly people even sign for more than one candidate.
Smith definitely cleared this bar with no problems even in Edmonton, the UCP wasteland.
I said a few weeks ago that her aggressive first campaign in Alberta gave her an early advantage over all the other candidates for premier Jason Kenneys.
But her laser focus on Alberta’s autonomy from Ottawa appears to put a cap on her overall public support.
Overturning federal laws seems too radical. Some of her views, especially on vaccines, are very outside the mainstream.
ThinkHQ pollster Marc Henry believes the Smiths line will work in many rural areas, but not in cities. Her views will provide powerful ammunition for NDP Leader Rachel Notley.
But nothing is entirely predictable in these angry and emotional times.
As Poilievre has shown for months, alienation runs much deeper than is usually reflected in traditional analysis and commentary. More than enough Albertans may be ready to give the Smiths’ agenda a chance.
Travis Toews has already submitted his application. Others will too, including Independent MLA Todd Loewen, who has significant support after his open rebellion against Kenney.
Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean is running a campaign that focuses on bread-and-butter issues, including gas prices. He did more than anyone to expose the outrageous profits from gas stations in Alberta.
Jean also agrees with many of the Smiths’ national prescriptions, though not the plan to overturn federal laws.
But he has not compared its impact until now. We can expect to hear a lot more from Jean before this goes much further.
Toews has skilled activists at work. His endorsements from 30 MLAs pave the way for events in the riding. But up to this point, he is little known and needs to increase his recognition.
Smith is certainly popular, in part because she does something reminiscent of Naheed Nenshi’s successful 2010 Calgary mayoral campaign.
Nenshi provided detailed policy explanations to support specific promises. They were widely read and showed serious content behind the campaign.
Smith outlined her views at length in a series of emails to supporters. It covers Quebec precedents, Alberta’s history with Ottawa, its libertarian views on vaccine mandates and much more.
One impression is that no matter how much you disagree with her, she doesn’t hide anything including her mistakes, especially in trying to unite the Wildrose with the PCs. Her agenda is right there to love or hate.
We don’t know how many party memberships Smiths team has sold, but if the numbers match her fundraising, she already has one foot in the prime minister’s office.
